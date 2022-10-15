‘The Challenge’: Johnny ‘Bananas’ Emotionally Reflects on Choice to Keep ‘Rivals 3’ Money in Unseen Footage

The Challenge star Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio kept the entire cash prize for himself after winning the Rivals 3 final with partner Sarah Rice, creating one of the biggest moments in reality TV history. Even though he has since bragged about his decision, unseen footage in The Challenge: Untold showed him emotionally reflecting on his choice.

Johnny’ Bananas’ Devenanzio ‘prayed’ he wouldn’t have to compete with Sarah Rice during ‘The Challenge: Rivals 3’

MTV docuseries The Challenge: Untold highlighted the main storylines throughout the history of the long-running reality competition series.

Episode 4 focused on the “G.O.A.Ts,” greatest of all time, in the franchise, with one segment dedicated to the winningest player, Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio.

TRIVIA TIME! How much money did Bananas take from Sarah on Rivals III? ? #TheChallengeVendettas pic.twitter.com/7tm27hqmpN — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) February 21, 2018

He detailed his controversial decision to keep the winning money in Rivals 3, pointing out that critics don’t consider Sarah Rice’s choice to turn on him first during previous season, Battle of the Exes 2.

Therefore, when he returned for season 28’s Rivals 3, Bananas “prayed to God” he wouldn’t have to compete alongside Sarah. They went on to win, and he had the sole option to keep the $275,000 prize or split it with his teammate.

Bananas emotionally reflected on his decision to keep money in ‘Rivals 3’

The Real World star notoriously kept the money, sending her home empty-handed. Host TJ Lavin said he thought Bananas would share the prize with Sarah, and executive producers Lisa Fletcher and Joe Guidry agreed, adding they hadn’t seen a moment like that before.

Additionally, unseen footage showed Bananas emotionally reflecting on his decision in a confessional.

Johnny Bananas explains why he didn't split the money with Sarah in that infamous reality tv show moment@KFCradio @johnnybananas @TheChallenge @ImSarahRice pic.twitter.com/mfMWzErkW4 — Viva La Stool (@VivaLaStool) October 7, 2022

He called his choice “f***ing tough” and wanted Sarah to understand that he made the move unsure if he would get another chance.

Bananas also appeared to get choked up and insisted his decision had nothing to do with revenge. The never-before-seen footage showed a different side of the popular player as he has publicly boasted about his choice to take the money.

Bananas felt cursed after keeping money

Before Rivals 3, Bananas had an unbelievable track record with the franchise. After getting eliminated first during his rookie season, season 13’s The Duel, the reality star went on to make the finals in season 14’s The Inferno 3, won season 16’s The Island, season 18’s The Ruins, season 21’s Rivals, and season 22’s Battle of the Exes, placed runner-up in season 24 Rivals 2, and won season 25’s, Free Agents.

However, it’s jokingly believed among the Challenge community that his decision to keep the money cursed the player. He returned for Invasion of the Champions as part of a twist but was eliminated only a few episodes later.

"I've never wanted anything and I've never needed anything this bad." CONGRATULATIONS Bananas on your historic seventh Challenge win. #TheChallenge35 pic.twitter.com/UsBxxGzrjw — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) July 20, 2020

Bananas had a good run during Dirty 30, but Derrick Kosinski defeated him in elimination, and he failed to win his way back into the house. The reality star also performed well in Vendettas, winning four daily missions, and in Final Reckoning alongside Tony Raines. However, he got eliminated before the finals both times.

After back-to-back early eliminations in War of the Worlds and War of the Worlds 2, Bananas teamed up with longtime nemesis Wes Bergmann during Total Madness as he realized others were advancing in the competition due to their rivalry. It worked as he broke his curse, winning his first season since Rivals 3, seven seasons, and four years later. The Challenge 38: Ride or Dies airs Wednesdays on MTV.

