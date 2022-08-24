‘The Challenge’: Johnny Bananas Finally Confronts Tyson Apostol After the ‘Survivor’ Alum’s Troublesome Comments

The Challenge GOAT Johnny Bananas has finally responded to social media claims made by newcomer Tyson Apostol. Weeks after The Challenge: USA star Tyson declared that he could easily beat any of the OG Challenge competitors, Bananas has clapped back. Both on social media, and on his podcast Death, Taxes, and Bananas.

‘Survivor’ legend Tyson Apostol claims he could beat OGs from ‘The Challenge’

Survivor fans are extremely familiar with Tyson Apostol because his dry humor and deadpan wit has always stood out when he’s part of the cast. Tyson has competed on Survivor a whopping four times, dating back to his first appearance on season 18 Tocantins in 2009.

In his first season, Tyson was the 8th person voted out (on Day 27) and the second member of the jury. He returned two seasons later for season 20 Heroes vs Villains as a member of the villain tribe. On Day 15, Tyson made a giant error with his vote at Tribal Council and ended up voting himself out of the game.

To those comparing me to those on the "OG" challenge… A lot of them can bench press more than me but 70-80 even 90% of the game I have them crushed. Talking cake walk. — Tyson Apostol (@TysonApostol) July 22, 2022

He finally won the million-dollar prize in season 27 Blood vs Water. And, Tyson was also part of the star-studded 40th season Winners at War. In the world of The Challenge, though, Tyson is a 43-year-old rookie — and the first powerhouse player of The Challenge: USA.

According to his social media feed, Tyson’s feeling pretty good about himself and his Challenge performance just a few episodes into his tenure. And apparently, he thinks that automatically puts him on the level of Challenge GOAT Johnny Bananas.

“To those comparing me to those on the “OG” challenge… A lot of them can bench press more than me but 70-80 even 90% of the game I have them crushed. Talking cake walk,” Tyson tweeted on July 22.

Johnny Bananas finally confronts Tyson Apostol

It took almost a month, but Bananas finally responded to Tyson’s bold claims with a tweet of his own.

“This tweet is gonna age about as well as you,” Bananas wrote on August 18.

This tweet is gonna age about as well as you ?‍? @TheChallenge https://t.co/i8uDdqOhdU — Johnny Bananas (@johnnybananas) August 18, 2022

Tyson quickly replied by telling Bananas, “Like a fine wine.” To which the GOAT added, “More like a box of wine after a game of slap the bag.”

More like a box of wine after a game of slap the bag ?? https://t.co/OeqnrvfX3j — Johnny Bananas (@johnnybananas) August 18, 2022

But, this banter didn’t end there. That same day, Bananas posted the latest episode of his Death, Taxes, and Bananas podcast — with guest Tyson Apostol.

Bananas’ first question out of the gate was: “who hacked your Twitter because there’s absolutely no way someone as strategic and smart and calculated as you would intentionally fire off an incendiary tweet [like that].”

In response to Bananas’ question, Tyson joked that the FBI and CIA were looking into who could have hacked his Twitter. Then, they both concluded that it must have been Enzo because he’s “known for talking mostly.”

The ‘Survivor’ alum defends his claims about beating ‘The Challenge’ OGs

During the interview, Tyson made it clear that he wasn’t all talk. As a professional athlete and experienced Survivor vet, he says that he’s not like your standard reality competitor. And, he’s definitely not like your standard competitor on MTV’s original version of The Challenge.

“I got paid to race my bike as fast and as hard as I can in a bid to get into the Tour de France in Europe,” Tyson shared. “I was a pro cyclist in Europe. So when people are like, ‘Oh Tyson’s all talk’ I’m like, I would beat anybody in endurance in The Challenge that’s ever been in The Challenge.”

When it comes down to it, Tyson has “made his living off of endurance.” Both as a distance swimmer and pro cyclist. He’s also into ultra trail running as “a hobby for fun.” Tyson does admit that Bananas would likely “crush” him in some areas. But in endurance, Tyson insists he would dominate.

“The finals is the one thing that almost nobody is going to beat me at,” Tyson said.

The Challenge: USA airs Wednesdays on CBS.

