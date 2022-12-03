‘The Challenge’: Johnny ‘Bananas’ Reportedly Spent ‘Days’ Courting Moriah

The Challenge winningest competitor Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio, has had his fair share of romances throughout his 20-season career and is currently partnered up with ex-fling Nany González. However, he apparently didn’t have much luck with rookie Moriah Jadea as veteran Aneesa Ferreira claimed he spent “days” pursuing her.

Johnny ‘Bananas’ Devenazio apparently spent ‘days’ courting Moriah Jadea

During The Challenge: Ride or Dies, several relationships formed in the house, including an assumed romance between seven-time champ Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio and rookie Moriah Jadea.

The episodes haven’t featured their love affair, but viewers saw the two kissing when the cast celebrated his 40th birthday. Following the episode, MTV’s Official Challenge Podcast hosts Aneesa Ferreira and Devyn Simone discussed the under-the-radar romance.

Note to self: When trying to put together a romantic surprise, don't ask Wes and Bananas to spearhead it. ? #TheChallenge35 pic.twitter.com/rx3oF0aPHO — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) May 9, 2020

Aneesa also competed in the season and claimed Bananas courted Moriah differently than other past castmates. According to her, he spent “days” pursuing her and attempted to woo her by playing his guitar. However, Aneesa described Moriah as a “woman of values” who didn’t want to hook up in the house as she felt it would paint her as someone she’s not.

Additionally, the rookie knew her family would watch and didn’t want to do anything that would embarrass them. Therefore, Bananas agreed to wait. Although the veteran pointed out the “growth” she noticed in the multi-season champ, she also noted he gave daily reports of his progress. For example, he would reportedly tell the group, “well, I”m not getting that far.” As Bananas has had several romances throughout his Challenge career without many problems, Aneesa called it “cute” to watch him put in the effort to court Moriah.

Fessy Shafaat and Moriah casually dated before ‘The Challenge’

The Orlando-based influencer debuted on The Challenge alongside friend and two-time finalist Faysal “Fessy” Shafaat.

He detailed his history with Moriah in an episode of The Challenge Mania podcast co-hosted by former champ Derrick Kosinski.

What's Faysal and Moriah's approach for #TheChallenge38? FULL SEND BABY! ?



The Challenge: Ride Or Dies premieres WED OCT 12 at 8p on @MTV! ? pic.twitter.com/IpIdH7a3R0 — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) October 3, 2022

The four-time competitor explained he noticed Moriah on his Instagram feed before he began his reality TV journey and would “like” her pictures and send her direct messages.

According to Fessy, she finally responded after he got verified on the social media app, and went on a couple of dates together. The Big Brother alum said things didn’t work out between them because he wanted to keep it casual, whereas he believed she wanted a relationship. Regardless, the two remained friends.

Moriah and Fessy let each other pursue other people in the house

Fessy explained he decided to bring Moriah when he heard of the Ride or Dies format because she has a “pure heart” and frequently worked out.

Additionally, he preferred not to bring his sister as she already had things going on, and he didn’t want to introduce her to the reality TV world.

Will Faysal and Moriah be able to keep up the lead and win this week's challenge? ?



Find out tonight during an all-new episode of #TheChallenge38 at 8/7c on @MTV! pic.twitter.com/Aza2Cg28pA — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) October 26, 2022

It wasn’t awkward between Fessy and Moriah, especially as he pursued several castmates in the house because they allowed each other to date others and were focused on winning.

He spent time getting to know rookie Colleen Schneider while Moriah apparently developed a fling with Bananas. Their social and physical gameplay has kept them safe, as the team has won a daily mission and avoided eliminations. The Challenge airs Wednesdays on MTV.