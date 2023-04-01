‘The Challenge’: Johnny ‘Bananas’ Says His Typical Antics Weren’t Shown in ‘Ride or Dies’

The Challenge champ Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio, didn’t get much screen time in Ride or Dies and appeared to stay under the radar. Therefore, some fans believed he switched up his gameplay. However, Bananas thinks he was “shadow-banned” as he claims he incorporated his usual antics in season 38.

Despite having a showmance and placing second in The Challenge: Ride or Dies, winningest competitor Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio’s lone storyline revolved around him wanting to get the win for ex and close friend Nany González. Additionally, it seemed as though the cast forgot about Bananas, who is usually a main target, as he appeared to lay low this season and purposefully didn’t win challenges to avoid having to nominate four teams for elimination.

However, the seven-champ insisted he stirred the pot as usual during the season but claimed it didn’t make the final edit. Speaking to the Challenge Mania podcast, Bananas admitted he thought he was “shadow-banned” during the season as his usual antics were left on the editing floor.

According to the famous player, he and three-time champ Jordan Wiseley had a storyline revolving around the seasoned veterans entering the house late and immediately getting targeted by the talented rookies. Additionally, Bananas claimed that he and Moriah Jadea had a showmance during the season, which ended with him having to eliminate her on his way to the finals, which he thinks had more juice than other relationships featured in the show.

Therefore, the seven-time winner doesn’t understand why producers didn’t include it in the season. He also claimed that one of the biggest fights featured rookies Ravyn Rochelle and Nurys Mateo yelling at each other, as they were both interested in Johnny Middlebrooks, but noticed the show didn’t include it either.

Even though Bananas’s relationship with Moriah wasn’t featured in the show, she’s opened up about it on MTV’s Official Challenge Podcast, and they’ve talked about it during his podcast, Death, Taxes, and Bananas.

Veteran and Ride or Dies co-star Aneesa Ferreira revealed Bananas courted the rookie differently than other players he’s entertained throughout his 20-season career.

According to the finalist, he spent “days” pursuing Moriah, who didn’t immediately give in to him, the charming competitor.

Aneesa claimed the Orlando native knew her family would watch and didn’t want to portray someone she’s not. Moriah later joined the podcast and clarified that Bananas didn’t fit her usual type due to his height and age. She ended up falling for him as they continued to spend time together.

After filming, the two seemingly continued to date as fans spotted them together in Instagram posts and charity events.

A few weeks after the podcast episode aired, the reality stars parted ways.

One fan asked Moriah if she was single, and the Florida native responded on her Instagram story with a video of her in a car.

In one caption, she noted her life improved after she began trusting God instead of getting upset when her plans are ruined. Moriah then answered, “yes, but no bad blood with anyone.”

