‘The Challenge’: Jordan Denies Leading Tori on During Season 38: ‘Men Are Weak’

After not speaking for over a year after ending their engagement, Jordan Wiseley and Tori Deal reunited during The Challenge 38. Many viewers, including Tori, thought Jordan led her on before moving on to rookie Nurys Mateo. The former winner has responded to the backlash.

Jordan Wiseley denies leading Tori Deal on during ‘The Challenge 38’

Three-time champ Jordan Wiseley hit it off with rookie Nurys Mateo a few weeks after entering season 38’s Ride or Dies. The move upset his ex-fianceé Tori Deal as the two were cuddling at night, sending her mixed signals and driving the initial wedge in their relationship.

She confronted him, leading to a blowup, and Tori talked to Nurys about her feelings as well. The formerly engaged couple went at it again when he felt Tori used their relationship against them to persuade him to vote her way.

Tori and Jordan met on The Challenge, fell in love on The Challenge, and now they just hit another relationship milestone on The Challenge! ? #TheChallenge34 pic.twitter.com/wUvfcrZ3oW — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) November 10, 2019

After the eliminated competitors returned to compete for their spot back in the house with their “ride or die,” Jordan appeared on seven-time champ Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio’s podcast, Death, Taxes, and Bananas to clarify a few things about his rollercoaster experience. The Real World star began by explaining the show misrepresented a situation in which Tori got upset after seeing him cuddle with Nurys.

Instead, Jordan insists it never happened while his ex-fianceé was in the room. Additionally, the three-time winner claims that Tori asked him several times to cuddle with her before he agreed. He also noted that the two were naked but said his clothes remained on. When it came to viewers’ backlash that Jordan led Tori on, he insisted he denied her numerous times before cuddling her, adding, “men are weak,” and he still finds his ex attractive.

Tori thought she and Jordan would get back together during ‘The Challenge 38’

The couple reunited on the show over a year after ending their engagement and hadn’t talked since calling it quits.

During her appearance on Death, Taxes, and Bananas, Tori admitted she thought Jordan returning for the season after the episode meant he wanted to rekindle their romance.

Tori & Jordan may no longer be together romantically, but they'll ALWAYS have love for each other. ? #TheChallenge38 pic.twitter.com/ZvGYH4qfiq — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) November 1, 2022

According to the veteran, Nia Moore joined them on MTV’s Official Challenge Podcast after her All Stars 3 episode aired, hooking up with her rival-turned-friend Jordan. After the interview, Tori claimed Nia contacted her with plans to reunite the formerly engaged couple.

Therefore, she texted her ex a few days before leaving to film season 38, but she said he rejected her offer to talk. As a result, she initially thought he wanted to rekindle their romance when the three-time champ returned after the first episode, especially after knowing Tori would compete in the season.

Jordan and Tori are seemingly both single

When Nurys exited the competition, Jordan seemed interested in continuing his romance with the rookie, as the two lived in the same area.

She teased a possible relationship with the former champ by posting pictures and videos with him as the episodes aired, causing the viewers to talk.

Wes and Jordan's fight had the whole bunker SHOOK. In this deleted scene we see how Tori felt about being brought into it. #TheChallenge35 pic.twitter.com/CMnxXLQLbU — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) April 30, 2020

In December 2022, the cast flew out to London, England, to film the reunion, where she rekindled her romance with Johnny Middlebrooks. According to Nurys’s interview with MTV’s Official Challenge Podcast, they extended their trip for a mini vacation together.

However, they aren’t currently together as she believes he’s enjoying his life as a single man living in Los Angeles. It appears that Nurys isn’t with Jordan either, as she described him as a close friend. Additionally, Tori is seemingly single, even though fans thought they caught her wearing her engagement ring again.