‘The Challenge’: Jordan Explains His Decision to Enter Season 38 Knowing Tori Was There

The Challenge winner Jordan Wiseley hadn’t appeared on the reality TV competition series since his loss on Total Madness, ending his consecutive three-season streak and break up with co-star Tori Deal. However, he returned for season 38’s Ride or Dies knowing Tori was already in the house. The two went on to have an emotional talk about their breakup and promised they would continue to support each other. After episode 4 aired, Jordan appeared on Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio’s podcast to discuss his logic behind entering the season knowing he would have to live in the house with his ex-fianceé.

Jordan Wiseley didn’t want to continue missing ‘The Challenge’ due to Tori Deal

Following a three-season break, champ Jordan Wiseley returned for The Challenge 38: Ride or Dies by the end of episode 2 as a “heavy hitter.”

According to ex-fianceé Tori Deal, she and the cast didn’t know Jordan would compete in the season.

Tori and Jordan met on The Challenge, fell in love on The Challenge, and now they just hit another relationship milestone on The Challenge!

During an appearance on co-star and seven-time champ Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio’s podcast, Death, Taxes, and Bananas, the Oklahoma native explained he received the call to compete in the season while on vacation in Mexico.

Jordan hadn’t appeared on the leading franchise for three seasons, although he competed in spinoff All Stars 3, which aired earlier this year, and admitted to missing the game. Therefore, he explained he returned because he didn’t want to keep “skipping” the opportunity due to not wanting to face Tori.

Jordan knew entering ‘The Challenge’ Season 38 would force them to have conversations about their relationship

Previously, Jordan claimed producers wanted him on the show, but he refused as he didn’t want to face his ex-fianceé at the time.

However, the three-time noted his good head space when they called for season 38 as he was on vacation wanting to work on himself.

Watch out Thor, Jordan's coming for your gig!

When asked about their communication since the breakup, Jordan explained they hadn’t talked much but were “cordial.”

However, he pointed out they also weren’t ready to work through their issues. The Dirty 30 winner noted he had five days to prepare for her and knew going on the season would force them to discuss their relationship.

Jordan on also competing with Fessy Shafaat in season 38

Tori and Jordan have denied that she cheated on him with co-star Fessy Shafaat.

Still, she admitted to hooking up with him shortly following their breakup, squashing their reconciliation chances. Bananas asked how Jordan felt knowing Fessy was also in the house, and the Battle of the Exes 2 champ answered he knew all eyes would be on them.

Jordan always gives 110% to everything he does and this elimination against Fessy was no exception.

However, the Real World star thinks it’s “lame to hold a grudge.” Jordan hinted at the relationship drama coming to a head sometime in the season, calling it “impossible” for the competitors to separate gameplay from their personal lives.

The formerly engaged couple had already had a tough conversation in which she emotionally apologized for hurting him but promised she had since begun working on herself. The Challenge 38: Ride or Dies airs Wednesdays on MTV.