‘The Challenge’: Jordan Wiseley Reportedly Contracted Laryngitis During the Final

Half of the finalists in The Challenge 38 have found themselves injured or sick only three days into the historic 100-hour final. While Jordan Wiseley and Aneesa Ferreira’s edit mainly focused on his treatment of her after she rolled his ankle, it left out that he reportedly contracted laryngitis.

Jordan Wiseley contracted laryngitis during the final

Half the competitors found themselves injured by Day 3 in The Challenge 38’s 100-hour final. It kicked off with the teams having to bike over 60 miles to open a lockbox containing their camping supplies. Even though it only determined who had the most time to set up camp, Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio noted other finalists took it seriously.

For example, on a February 2023 episode of his podcast, he claimed Jordan Wiseley and Horacio Gutiérrez were racing each other and noted his partner Nany González went so hard that she injured her knee. According to the seven-time champ, his teammate removed all the resistance from the stationary bicycle, resulting in her legs “flying up and down” for the necessary mileage.

Jordan and Horacio had us on the edge of our seats during Balls In.

Ultimately, it caused her to strain a ligament in her knee. However, it wasn’t addressed on camera until they reached Day 2’s station 4 and began completing the puzzle.

Shortly after the second day began, Jordan instructed his teammate Aneesa Ferreira through the forest, off the marked trail, where she stepped on a branch wrong, rolling her ankle. Despite continuing through her injury, Jordan didn’t appear sympathetic and lost his temper with his partner. During the podcast, Johnny “Bananas” and his guest Aneesa revealed that Jordan had caught laryngitis. It’s unclear what triggered the inflammation but overusing the voice is a cause.

Olivia Kaiser got medically disqualified after a freak accident

During Day 2, Olivia Kaiser also sustained injuries. At the first station, she ripped part of her finger off while attempting to throw bolas.

After receiving medical attention but being given the green light to continue, the rookie-rookie team eventually advanced to the third station, which required the finalists to launch golf balls into a target using a slingshot.

None of us were expecting this

However, it reversed, firing the object into Olivia’s nose, resulting in her and Horacio’s immediate disqualification. She has since revealed she broke her face in several places, including her nose and orbital bone, and cracked her skull to the hairline.

Additionally, the Love Island star has had surgery and received laser treatments to remove the scar it left behind. Although Olivia’s OK now and presumably intends to return for another season, she admitted she went through a tough time as a result.

Jordan has since called out ‘The Challenge’ for being ‘unsafe’

Following the episode, many fans called out the show as they thought producers should have given protection equipment to the finalists.

For example, Faysal “Fessy” Shafaat and Jordan faced a similar challenge and were given goggles to wear. One fan account pointed this out, and Jordan responded in the comment section.

Is this the end of the road for Jordan and Aneesa?

He claimed he argued about the “science class goggles” they received, pointing out they could have easily “shattered” and that the freak accident could have permanently blinded Olivia.

“We should be given top-of-the-line snowboard/motocross goggles with lenses that don’t shatter,” Jordan continued. The three-time champ also complained about the equipment given during eliminations, noting that the goggles quickly fog up. “It’s completely unsafe, and I don’t understand how we don’t have better equipment,” he finished. The Challenge airs Wednesdays on MTV.