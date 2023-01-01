‘The Challenge’: Josh Martinez Admitted He Cried After Discovering Alternate Status for ‘Ride or Dies’

The Challenge veteran Josh Martinez planned to compete in his sixth season, Ride or Dies, before discovering he was an alternate. During the Challenge Mania podcast, the veteran detailed the moment he found out and how he reacted.

Josh Martinez cried after realizing he was an alternate for ‘The Challenge: Ride or Dies’

Veteran Josh Martinez has competed in the previous five seasons of The Challenge, nearly becoming a fixture in the show.

Many viewers believed he would compete in Ride or Dies because reports named him as someone who flew out to Argentina as part of the cast to begin filming.

Josh has a rivalry with Wes but, Wes couldn't care less. #TheChallenge35 pic.twitter.com/FOyTAUlOe2 — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) May 2, 2020

However, he didn’t make the final cut. During his appearance as part of a panel with other Challengers, including Tori Deal, Rachel Robinson, and CT Tamburello, for a live episode of the Challenge Mania podcast, he shared how he responded to discovering his status as an alternate.

According to the reality TV star, he watched the rest of the cast leave the hotel on a bus and immediately burst into tears as he got accustomed to his position on the show. However, Josh realized others were right when they suggested he take a break from the series and is now grateful it happened. The veteran claimed he’s in a much better place and believes he’s ready to compete in another season.

Josh almost partnered with Rachel Robinson or Da’Vonne Rogers

When producers initially reached out to him for Ride or Dies, Josh recalled they wanted him to bring his sister to compete as his teammate.

However, he didn’t want to get his sister involved in the reality TV community as he’s experienced a lot of online hate since debuting on the long-running competitive series in 2018.

Therefore, he informed the crew of his decision and asked Rachel, a two-time winner who hadn’t competed since 2012, to join him. As she is currently raising a family with her wife, Rachel had to decline the opportunity.

Then, Josh noted he was partnered with Big Brother favorite Da’Vonne Rogers before she also dropped out. Presumably due to Josh not having a partner, he was cut from the final cast at the last second. One fan asked Tori if she thought about teaming up with Josh, but the veteran admitted she initially didn’t plan to compete until Devin Walker pitched her as his partner.

Josh has competed in ‘The Challenge’ since 2019

Following his 2017 Big Brother win, Josh debuted on The Challenge for season 33’s War of the Worlds. Despite getting purged out of the competition, he returned as a replacement for Amanda Garcia’s partner, and the two won a daily mission before getting eliminated a few episodes later.

He returned for War of the Worlds 2 as part of the dominating Team USA but got eliminated toward the end, just before the finals.

Josh takes the FINAL gold skull for the men #TheChallenge36 pic.twitter.com/GfQfiTCzlG — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) February 4, 2021

Josh tried again in Total Madness, where he had one of his best performances, winning three daily missions. However, he was taken out shortly before the finals again. The veteran got his first elimination win in Double Agents but got eliminated a few episodes later.

He most recently competed in Spies, Lies, and Allies, where he was sent home near the end of the competition. Throughout his five-season career, Josh has lost five eliminations, won one, and hasn’t appeared in any finals yet. The Challenge airs Wednesdays on MTV.