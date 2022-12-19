‘The Challenge’ Alum Kam Williams Called Tori Deal a ‘Performative Activist’ and Unfollowed Her

The Challenge three-time finalist Kam Williams called out Tori Deal for still supporting Camila Nakagawa after “sending love” to her fianceé Leroy Garrett. The popular competitor recently went public with his decision to retire, admitting it bothered him that MTV failed to protect him after Camila’s racist rant.

Leroy Garrett said a racist incident with Camila Nakagawa led to his retirement from ‘The Challenge’

After The Challenge veteran Leroy Garrett announced his retirement from The Challenge following Double Agents, he posted a 36-minute video to his Instagram revealing the truth behind his decision to leave the franchise after 10 year

. According to Leroy, production and security failed to protect him after Camila Nakagawa yelled racial epithets at him, seemingly unprovoked.

Additionally, he admitted he felt guilty for not advocating for himself or the Black community at the moment but instead laughed it off so others wouldn’t feel uncomfortable. He also noted he wanted to remain with the franchise in hopes of winning the grand prize.

The five-time finalist then called out MTV’s team for not stepping in and disqualifying her after a separate incident in which she reportedly “violently” threw a pillow at him. Leroy continued and mentioned he had to bring up the situation, hoping for an apology for Camila instead of production intervening.

Kam Williams unfollowed Tori Deal for still supporting Camila

The popular player also admitted it upset him to watch the show seemingly “rewarded” her for her behavior as she went on to win the season.

Additionally, Leroy called out production for inviting her back for more opportunities until another drunk incident on spinoff Champs vs. Stars resulted in her permanent removal from the franchise.

Finally, he asked MTV to affirm their stand by the Black Lives Matter movement by cutting ties with castmates who have said or tweeted racist statements and called the network out for continually supporting Camila by following her on social media and not Leroy.

Veteran Tori Deal commented under the post, “sending you love, Lee,” annoying his fianceé and competitor Kam Williams, who replied to her comment, “babe, you literally follow Camila. Giving very much performative activist. Unfollowed.” While Tori is still following Leroy on Instagram, he and Kam are no longer following her. Camila also responded to his “truth” with her own video.

Kam and Leroy recently welcomed a baby together

Shortly after he published his video, she went live on Instagram and tearfully acknowledged him. The two-time champ explained she tried to privately apologize to him, even though he said she didn’t, but couldn’t because he blocked her.

Therefore, she felt she had to go public with her statement. Camila claimed she was happy that Leroy opened up about it and denounced her behavior, calling her words to him “disgusting.”

Additionally, the Dirty 30 champ insisted she didn’t “condone” racism and has since taken steps to educate herself about racism. Although Camila admitted she wouldn’t fully understand racism due to her background as a white woman, she promised she’s learning from her mistakes.

The two-time champ winner has since welcomed a baby and lives a private life. Kam and Leroy moved to Houston, Texas, together, where the engaged couple have expanded their family with their son, Kingston. The Challenge airs Wednesdays on MTV.