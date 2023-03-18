‘The Challenge’: Are KellyAnne Judd and Jonna Mannion Still Friends After ‘World Championship’ Betrayal?

The Challenge legends KellyAnne Judd and Jonna (Mannion) Stephens entered World Championship as friends. KellyAnne believed their outside relationship would protect her in the game and got upset when Jonna seemingly turned on her and nominated her for an early elimination. Are KellyAnne and Jonna still on good terms, or did the betrayal ruin their friendship?

Jonna Mannion seemingly betrayed KellyAnne Judd in ‘The Challenge: World Championship’

Before competing on The Challenge: World Championship as Legends, veterans KellyAnne Judd and Jonna (Mannion) Stephens appeared on spinoff All Stars Season 3 together.

The two developed a friendship that KellyAnne thought would protect her when Jonna came into power after the first challenge. KellyAnne and her partner UK champ Tristan Phipps were a team nominated by the majority to face off against daily losers Nelson Thomas and Argentina’s Sofia “Jujuy” Jiménez in elimination.

When Jonna appeared uncertain about sending into the Arena, KellyAnne got upset as the two are friends outside the show. However, the two-time champ didn’t want to protect her as KellyAnne seemed to rub some of the contestants the wrong way.

Additionally, Nelson put his hair into a ponytail after seeing the elimination game, signifying that he wanted to face KellyAnne and Tristan. Considering it a perfect storm, as she could also blame her choice on Nelson, Jonna betrayed her friend and sent her into elimination after promising her safety. The veteran won and returned the house upset with the back-to-back champ. Are KellyAnne and Jonna still friends after the betrayal?

Are KellyAnne and Jonna still friends?

After the March 2023 episode aired, KellyAnne appeared on the MTV’s Official Challenge Podcast and discussed her current relationship with Jonna.

After hesitating, The Real World star claimed she and Jonna are still friends and currently on speaking terms. However, she admitted the relationship has changed as the situation is “still fresh.”

Additionally, the two haven’t hung out since filming wrapped, which she notes has to happen first. In terms of the game, KellyAnne said she’d likely not work with her again as the two-time champ’s actions haven’t aligned with her words.

Even though she disagrees with how Jonna plays the game, KellyAnne noted her love for the All Stars winner and her children. While the Texas native won’t align with her in the game, she claimed she plans to continue her friendship with Jonna outside of it unless the two-time champ ends it.

KellyAnne explained why Jonna’s assumed betrayal went beyond the game

Earlier in her discussion on the podcast, KellyAnne explained Jonna’s betrayal in World Championship went deeper than the game. She claimed she had no problem with her friend playing both sides or doing what she needed to win during All Stars 3.

Additionally, the veteran noted the two didn’t have an agreement before entering the global tournament. However, it upset KellyAnne when she saw the Arizona native speaking negatively about her to Kailah Casillas in an episode of All Stars 3.

According to the veteran, Jonna apologized after it aired, but KellyAnne still entered World Championship guarded.

When the two had a conversation on the grass when Jonna seemed to promise KellyAnne safety before throwing her in, the Real World star took it as confirmation that Jonna didn’t fake their friendship. Therefore, it upset her more when Jonna nominated her for elimination anyway, especially without telling her beforehand. The Challenge: World Championship airs Wednesdays on Paramount+.