‘The Challenge’: Kiki Responds to Grant’s ‘Airhead’ Comments About Her, Says It Was Part of Her Strategy

The Challenge: Australia cast member Grant Crapp is competing with the season’s winner Kiki Morris in World Championship. He doesn’t fully trust his ally, calling her an “airhead” who can easily be manipulated. Kiki recently responded to his comments, claiming she plays up that part of her personality for strategy.

Grant Crapp called ‘The Challenge’ ally Kiki Morris an ‘airhead’

The Challenge: World Championship episode 5 featured the cracks forming in the Australian and USA teams. Australia’s Emily Seebohm and Grant Crapp aligned with USA’s Danny McCray and Sarah Lacina as they wanted to begin making waves in the game.

However, Grant admitted he worried about Kiki Morris as he considered her an “airhead” and easily impressionable.

Kiki noticed the group talking about her and still hadn’t gotten over them nominating her for the first elimination. In an interview with The Challenge Chronicles podcast, which dropped after the episode, the Australia champ addressed Grant’s comments about her.

She began by explaining she had noticed her missteps while watching the season and won’t let anyone manipulate her if she returned. Additionally, Kiki promised she wouldn’t be afraid to nominate anyone anymore.

Kiki says she uses ‘airhead’ optics to her advantage

Regarding her ally’s remarks, The Bachelor standout admitted she uses the “airhead” optics as part of her strategy.

The reality star explained that she has a “bubbly” personality and gossips, makes food, does hair, and lets people bother her clothes, which she plays up to remain underestimated.

Kiki pointed out that it worked well for her in Australia as no one saw her as a threat, but she won alongside Australian Ninja Warrior star Troy Cullen. She and Grant competed together, and her “Bachie” alliance successfully targeted him.

Therefore, the Australia winner thinks he should’ve “known better.” While the reality star admitted she might appear an airhead, Kiki claims she also has “emotional and social intelligence” and believes she can “work the house like anyone.”

Kiki is at the bottom of her Team Australia alliance

During The Challenge: Australia, Kiki proved herself a formidable competitor by winning a daily challenge and two eliminations on her way to the finals. She became the first female to complete the two-day final, despite Conor Curran nearly failing to finish the last leg, winning the series and $100,000.

She then joined the cast of World Championship alongside other champ Troy and MVPs Emily and Grant, who didn’t make the finals. Australia’s Grant and UK’s Zara Zoffany won the first challenge and were tasked with selecting a team for elimination.

USA champ Sarah designed a plan to force the winners to disagree by nominating Australia’s Kiki and UK’s Kaz Crossley for elimination. Even though Emily wanted to remain strong with her team, she agreed to the plan as she and Kiki still had beef from Australia as the Bachie alliance repeatedly targeted her.

Because it was a female elimination, Kaz got the lone vote and chose Kiki, sending her into the first Arena. In episode 4, Kiki came into power, and Troy informed her of Emily’s involvement with her getting thrown into elimination. Due to the group’s deliberation ending in a stalemate, the decision solely lies with Kiki and her partner, four-time winner Darrell Taylor.

The Challenge: World Championship airs Wednesdays on Paramount+.