‘The Challenge’: Laurel Stucky Teases Return After Season 38 Early Exit: ‘It’s Going Down’

The Challenge champ Laurel Stucky has missed the finals three times after appearing in four straight. However, the Detroit native doesn’t intend to give up, as she recently teased her return for future seasons.

Laurel Stucky plans to return to ‘The Challenge’ after early exits

Three-time finalist Laurel Stucky hasn’t been able to make the finals since appearing in four in a row, winning one. For the past couple of seasons, she’s gotten eliminated within the first six episodes

With an impressive elimination record boasting 10 wins and three losers across seven seasons, she’s regarded as one of the best Challengers.

Even though luck hasn’t been on her side recently, Laurel noted she still intends to compete. Answering questions on her Instagram story, she revealed she would return to the franchise for future seasons. According to the Free Agents champ, the show is currently going through a revamp, and she’s working on things to tailor her game and strategy appropriately.

The Detroit native says she’s identified areas of improvement and has noticed she’s hit specific “targets” set for herself. Due to how she was eliminated from season 38, the three-time finalist admitted she’s still “a little bit angry” and can’t wait to get her revenge. “It’s going down,” she teased.

Laurel went home by episode 6 in ‘The Challenge 38’

Following a four-season break, Laurel returned for season 38’s Ride or Dies alongside friend and Ex on the Beach: Peak of Love co-star Jakk Maddox.

The pair found themselves in the first elimination when rookies Johnny Middlebrooks and Ravyn Rochelle won the opening daily mission and wanted to target the veterans.

However, they were protected when newcomers Colleen Schneider and Kim Tränka pulled the “safe” dagger and chose the pair to join them. A few weeks later, they were in danger again when his close friend Jay Starrett and Michele Fitzgerald came into power.

As she thought Laurel was coming for her, Michele took the first shot and sent the duo immediately into elimination. They won and returned to the house upset, ready for revenge. However, Jay and Michele pulled out the win again and targeted Jakk and Laurel for a second time. It worked as veteran team Aneesa Ferreira and Jordan Wiseley sent them home.

Laurel has appeared in four finals and won one

In 2010, Laurel debuted on Fresh Meat 2, partnered with Kenny Santucci. They won over half the daily missions together and an elimination on their way to the finals where the duo placed second.

She returned for Cutthroat and competed with the Grey Team, again winning most of the daily missions and an elimination. Laurel advanced to the finals, where she clocked another second-place finish.

The Detroit native came back for Rivals alongside Cara Maria Sorbello, where the two won one daily mission but eliminated two teams on their way to the finals, where Laurel placed second for a third straight time. She returned for Free Agents and played her best game yet as she won four daily missions and four eliminations to advance to the finals, where she earned the elusive victory.

Laurel returned to Invasion of the Champions after four episodes but was eliminated before the finals. Additionally, the Detroit native competed in War of the Words 2. However, she was quickly taken out during a heavily debated elimination against Natalie "Ninja" Duran. After four seasons, Laurel returned for Ride or Dies and plans to continue competing.