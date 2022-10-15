‘The Challenge’: Laurel Stucky and TJ Lavin Had Unseen Heated Exchange After ‘War of the Worlds 2’ Elimination

Unseen footage showed The Challenge champ winner Laurel Stucky getting into a heated exchange with host TJ Lavin after losing War of the Worlds 2 elimination.

The Challenge: Untold Episode 4 highlighted the “GOATs,” or greatest of all time in the history of the reality competition show. Competing in four finals, winning one, throughout six appearances, and an impressive elimination record of nine wins to two losses, Laurel Stucky is considered one of the best Challengers.

As the segment detailed her journey on the franchise, executive producer Danny Wascou admitted he thought her most recent exit still “weighs” on the Fresh Meat star. In the “most controversial elimination” in franchise’s history, Laurel faced off against Natalie “Ninja” Duran. She thought she had beaten the rock climbing expert and began celebrating, only to realize she didn’t complete it correctly.

Laurel and Ninja go head to head in the climbing elimination Branched Out that has a jaw-dropping ending! ? #TheChallenge34 pic.twitter.com/W7dWCNKAUJ — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) September 22, 2019

When host TJ Lavin explained her mishap cost her a spot in the competition, unseen footage caught a heated exchange between the two. She pointed out that he checked her work before blowing the horn, signifying the win.

The host admitted he messed up but told Laurel she was still eliminated. The Michigan native argued back, insisting on a “reset.” As she continued to plead her case, Lavin got annoyed and raised his voice, telling her to “get out of here” and repeatedly informing her that her game was “over.” In the docuseries, Laurel admitted it still bothers her that she has two losses on her record.

Laurel has one of the best records on ‘The Challenge’

The Michigan-based Division One athlete debuted on season 19’s Fresh Meat 2, partnered with multi-season champ Kenny Santucci.

They formed a dominant duo, winning all but four daily missions, ultimately placing second. She returned for season 20’s Cutthroat with the Grey Team and season 21’s Rivals alongside Cara Maria Sorbello, putting up more standout performances, but clocked back-to-back second-place finishes.

Laurel returned for season 25’s Free Agents, where she won four daily missions and sent four players home before winning the game.

After two early eliminations in season 29’s Invasion of the Champions and season 34’s War of the Worlds 2, Laurel returned for season 38’s Ride or Dies.

Laurel returned for ‘The Challenge: Ride or Dies’

For The Challenge: Ride or Dies, popular players are invited to play alongside their loved ones, relatives, or close friends. Laurel returned with best friend Jakk Maddox, who she met during MTV’s dating show Ex on the Beach: Peak of Love in 2019.

During the premiere episode, rookies Johnny Middlebrooks and Ravyn Rochelle won the daily mission, allowing them to pick four teams to interrogate before choosing one to compete in the elimination round or the Zone.

She's baaaaack! ? Laurel's ready to take the competition by storm when #TheChallenge38 premieres TONIGHT at 8p on @MTV! ? pic.twitter.com/cTRtaHGWU2 — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) October 12, 2022

Wanting to take a shot against the veterans, they nominated Kailah Casillas and her husband Sam Bird, multi-season competitors Devin Walker and Tori Deal, Jakk and Laurel, and other newcomers Kim Tränka and Colleen Schneider. During the interrogation, Jakk attempted to save the team by revealing that Colleen lied about her original show.

Instead of initially appearing on Love Island as she claimed, Jakk exposed her for winning Germany’s edition of The Mole. It might have worked as Johnny and Ravyn chose to put Kailah and Sam into the Zone, leaving the other three teams to draw “daggers” for safety. Kim and Colleen drew the only safe one and chose Jakk and Laurel to join them, resulting in Devin and Tori competing against Kailah and Sam. The married couple was eliminated. The Challenge: Ride or Dies airs Wednesdays on MTV.

