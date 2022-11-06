‘The Challenge’ Legend Coral Smith Teases Comeback

The Challenge champ Coral Smith hasn’t competed on the MTV reality competition show since her 2008 appearance in The Gauntlet 3, which she quit. However, fans want to see her again in the spinoff All Stars. Coral seemingly teased a return to the franchise in a recent tweet.

Coral Smith won her rookie season of ‘The Challenge’

In 2001, then-21-year-old California native Coral Smith made her reality TV debut on The Real World: Back to New York.

A part-time student at the time, her storyline revolved around her interactions with Mike “The Miz” Mizanin, who hadn’t interacted with gays or African Americans before entering the house.

She then debuted on Battle of the Seasons in 2002, partnered with Mike. They only won one daily mission but avoided elimination to the final, where they won, taking home $50,000.

She returned for The Gauntlet on Team Real World and eliminated Tina Bridges on her way to the finals. However, Coral was medically disqualified due to an allergic reaction caused by a spider bite. She still went home with $12,000 in her pocket.

Coral hasn’t appeared on ‘The Challenge’ since 2008

The California native returned for The Inferno and avoided elimination to the finals. She and her Real World team lost, but the reality star still received $10,000.

Coral had the same fate in her next season, Battle of the Sexes 2. However, this time she went home empty-handed.

The Battle of the Seasons champ returned for Fresh Meat and partnered with rookie Evan Starkman. They proved a formidable duo, winning five out of 10 daily missions. Unfortunately, they were medically disqualified due to injuries.

She finally returned for The Gauntlet 3 alongside other veterans and won an elimination. However, she quit because she didn’t appreciate how her team treated her. She finished with an impressive run as she competed in four finals, winning one in a six-season span. Additionally, she has an undefeated elimination record of 2-0.

Coral recently teased a comeback to ‘The Challenge’

Following her last Challenge appearance, Coral hosted The Real World: Portland’s after-shows and the reunion.

Since then she gave birth to her daughter Charlie in 2013 and moved back to San Francisco. There, she works as a freelance writer and travel show host. After nearly 15 years away from the franchise, Coral has teased a comeback.

So you’re saying do this little challenge?? Just curious…;) Missed all of you. Yes I’m a Doula so I’ve been super life busy!! But I am still that Coral!! — Coral Jeanne Smith (@ThatCoral) November 6, 2022

In a November 2022 tweet, she wrote, “So you’re saying do this little challenge?” Coral added that she “missed” the viewers but has been busy as a doula. “I am still that Coral!” She reminded everyone.

Her tweet is likely in response to fans who want her to compete in the spinoff All Stars, which features many OG cast members who haven’t appeared in the MTV franchise in years. The Paramount+ hosted reality TV competition series has completed three seasons crowning Yes Duffy, Wes Bergmann, MJ Garrett, and Jonna Mannion, who has won twice. The Challenge is airing Wednesdays on MTV.