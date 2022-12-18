‘The Challenge’: Mandi Could Have Sent Jenn Home After ‘Fresh Meat 2’ Physical Altercation

The Challenge veteran Jenn Grijalva and then-rookie Mandi Moyer got into a memorable fight during Fresh Meat 2 that led to them becoming teammates in Rivals a couple of seasons later. According to Jenn’s then-partner, Noor Jehangir, they nearly got disqualified due to the altercation, but Mandi allowed them to stay.

Mandi Moyer and Jenn Grijalva got into a physical altercation during ‘The Challenge: Fresh Meat 2’

The Island finalist Jenn Grijalva and then-rookie Mandi Moyer didn’t see eye to eye during their first season together, Fresh Meat 2.

Their tension eventually resulted in a massive blowup in which Jenn began yelling in Mandi’s face about how she didn’t understand the game due to her rookie status.

The Oregon native responded by calling Jenn a “dumb b****” and threw water on the veteran when Jenn got in her face. Following the water toss, Jenn forcibly shoved Mandi, causing the newcomer to fall out of her seat.

Multi-season champ Kenny Santucci got in the middle of the two, and they didn’t get physical again. Instead, Mandi and Jenn hurled insults at each other from across the room, including the memorable “Tori Spelling reject” diss, until things calmed down. In a recent interview with the Derrick Kosinski, co-hosted Challenge Mania podcast, Jenn’s Fresh Meat 2 partner Noor Jehangir admitted the altercation nearly ended their game early.

Jenn nearly got sent home due to the fight

In the December 5 episode, the Texas native talked about his experience teamed up with Jenn, who he described as an “alpha,” and the incident that almost sent him home.

He admitted his partner seemed to attack Mandi without provocation, adding that excessive alcohol also had something to do with it.

According to Noor, he thought the altercation ended their game as producers advised them to pack in preparation to exit the house. Additionally, he said Mandi could have sent them home due to the fight but opted not to because she didn’t want Noor to leave as well.

The rookie pointed out the situation showed him Jenn’s explosiveness and caused him to stay quiet around her out of fear he would say the wrong thing, potentially ruining his game. He also noted the incident caused him to “play the backseat” and become “wallpaper” because he decided to focus on the game and keep the target off their backs.

Mandi and Jenn returned for another season as rivals

While Mandi and partner Wes Bergmann went on to lose an elimination shortly later, sending them home, Noor and Jenn advanced to the finals, finishing fourth.

Noor never returned for another season, despite putting up a solid performance and being well-liked, but Mandi and Jenn returned as teammates for Rivals. They surprisingly worked well together, winning one daily challenge during a female elimination day.

Additionally, they had solid relationships in the house that helped them get through the season without seeing one elimination.

Therefore, the team advanced to the finals but couldn’t complete the first day as Jenn had food poisoning. As a result, they were disqualified, as producers didn’t want the duo attempting the next checkpoint in the dark. While Rivals was Jenn’s last season, Mandi returned once more for Battle of the Exes. The Challenge airs Wednesdays on MTV.