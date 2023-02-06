‘The Challenge’: Is Melissa Reeves Single?

The Challenge three-time competitor Melissa Reeves isn’t in a relationship with the father of her two-year-old child. Is the Liverpool-based DJ single?

‘The Challenge’ alum Melissa Reeves has a boyfriend

Ex on the Beach UK star Melissa Reeves debuted on MTV’s longstanding reality competition series, The Challenge, in 2018 but hasn’t returned since learning of a pregnancy while running the finals in Total Madness.

She eventually revealed the father of her child as professional footballer Danny Simpson. However, they quickly ended their relationship and agreed to raise their baby together. Melissa has since accused him of abandoning their daughter, Vienna.

Kyle and Melissa swear they're just friends but according to the rumors, they're something more. ?



Hear what they say about it WEDNESDAY on The Challenge: Total Madness reunion a 8/7c on @mtv. #TheChallenge35 pic.twitter.com/tKOdCRbals — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) July 20, 2020

Therefore, she raised her alone, and they launched a clothing company, Mommys and Minis, which sells matching mom and toddler sets.

Over two years later, the MTV alum is in a relationship with Liverpool native Conor O’Donnell. Their first post together dates back to October 9, 2022, where she shares that he got her and her daughter’s name tattooed on him. His Instagram is still private. Her boyfriend appears to have assumed a parental role in her child’s life as she praised him as the “best dad” in a birthday post.

Melissa quit ‘The Challenge’ due to an unexpected pregnancy

After appearing on two seasons of Ex on the Beach UK, Melissa, a DJ and former pageant queen tried her hand at The Challenge in Vendettas.

She sent Alicia Wright home in the fourth episode but found herself in elimination again the following week. This time, she lost, ending her game early.

There was a total meltdown the last time Kailah and Melissa were on The Challenge ☢️



See what happens this time, on the season premiere of The Challenge: Total Madness, Wednesday April 1st at 8/7c on MTV ? #TheChallenge35 pic.twitter.com/ECZSdGGxIH — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) March 7, 2020

The reality TV star briefly returned for Final Reckoning before a physical altercation in the premiere episode with Kailah Casillas resulted in their immediate removal.

Following a three-season break, she returned for Total Madness, where she had her best performance yet as she won her first daily mission and sent veteran Nany González home on her way to the finals. Melissa withdrew at the time, citing her inability to beat frontrunner Jenny West as the reason. However, the Liverpool native later clarified she discovered her pregnancy with Vienna.

Host TJ Lavin didn’t give Melissa a hard time for quitting

Shortly before Total Madness aired, the British competitor revealed she was expecting her first child, a baby girl, around the summer of 2020.

Due to the timeline, many viewers realized she had to have filmed the show while pregnant. Some thought she might have conceived in the Challenge house and began spreading rumors speculating on the father’s identity.

However, Melissa explained she unknowingly got pregnant a few days before leaving to film the reality show. Additionally, the former pageant queen clarified she didn’t know about the pregnancy until the finals, which resulted in her leaving the show.

Following the finale, host TJ Lavin, who notoriously hates quitters, explained in a tweet that a producer asked him not to “go hard” on her. Although he didn’t know why at the time, the longtime presenter agreed. After discovering she competed the whole season while pregnant, he called her a “badass.” The Challenge airs Wednesdays on MTV.