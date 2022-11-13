‘The Challenge’: Michele Details Friendship With Nany, Explains Why She Got Emotional

The Challenge star Michele Fitzgerald had an emotional moment with Nany González, confusing many viewers, and seemingly Nany herself, as no one understood their past relationship. Michele recently detailed her friendship with the veteran and explained why she felt so strongly at that moment.

Michele Fitzgerald emotionally told Nany Gonzalez she loved her

By the end of The Challenge Season 38 Episode 1, team Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio and Nany González entered the competition.

They won the next daily mission, putting the power back in the veterans’ hands as rookies Johnny Middlebrooks and Ravyn Rochelle made it clear they were coming for them.

Bananas and Nany nominated the newcomers alongside their allies Jay Starrett and Michele Fitzgerald and Tamara Alfaro and Turbo Çamkıran, as the latter rubbed many competitors the wrong way.

In interrogation, Michele became very emotional when talking to Nany as she repeatedly told the veteran how much she loved her and wouldn’t target her in the game. It confused many viewers as they didn’t know Michele and Nany were close friends.

Michele explains her relationship with Nany

During MTV’s Official Challenge Podcast episode, Michele explained their relationship.

According to the Survivor champ, last season, she dealt with an incident regarding her brother while in quarantine without a phone.

She revealed Nany helped her when she began questioning her participation on the show. Therefore, when the veteran’s mother died shortly before this season, Michele said she “understood” Nany’s state of mind and wanted to “protect” her.

Additionally, she felt a “kinship” with the Real World alum. The reality star claimed the two privately talked after the interrogation, and Nany admitted feeling bad about throwing Michele in.

Nany lost her mother before ‘Ride or Dies’ filming

In October 2021, a few months after filming Spies, Lies, and Allies, Nany revealed her mother died at the age of 61. She didn’t release any details, so the cause of death isn’t clear. That season heavily featured her romantic relationship with castmate Kaycee Clark and Nany later shared that she came out to her mother prior to the season airing.

The veteran shared on her Instagram story that she talked to her mom before the show premiere. According to Nany, her mom accepted her sexuality, noting she only wanted to see her daughter happy. Spies, Lies, and Allies finished airing in December 2021.

Therefore, her mother didn’t see the memorable and emotional moment when Kaycee and Nany had to go against each other in elimination just before the finals. Following the season, the pair got nominated for Best Reality Romance at the MTV Movie & TV Awards. Nany immediately returned for Ride or Dies, alongside Bananas, as she felt that’s what her mother would want for her.

Michele has two siblings; a sister named Kim and a brother named Joe. It’s unclear what her brother went through, but in January 2021, she tweeted about his readmission to a hospital. She didn’t specify anything about his condition in the post except that it wasn’t COVID-19 related. The Challenge 38: Ride or Dies airs Wednesdays on MTV.