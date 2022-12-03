‘The Challenge’: Michele Says She Felt ‘Rejected’ By Fessy, Denies Asking Him for a Showmance

Around June 2021, then-rookie Michele Fitzgerald and two-time finalist Fessy Shafaat visited each other’s hometowns after hitting it off during last season’s The Challenge: Spies, Lies, and Allies. However, it didn’t last long, as he chose to make things official with co-star Amanda Garcia instead. Fessy and Amanda didn’t last long, and he and Michele returned for Ride or Dies single. They attempted to rekindle their romance, but it didn’t work out as he pursued rookie Colleen Schneider. However, Laurel Stucky claimed she caught Michele pinning Fessy to a wall and demanding a showmance. The Survivor champ recently clarified her past with the Big Brother star.

Michele Fitzgerald and Fessy Shafaat have a year-long history

During The Challenge 38: Ride or Dies, Michele Fitzgerald and Faysal “Fessy” Shafaat appeared to have a fling before he decided to focus on pursuing rookie Colleen Schneider.

Michele and Fessy previously connected in the summer of 2021, following their time on last season’s Spies, Lies, and Allies together.

However, it abruptly ended when he chose to make things official with co-star Amanda Garcia instead. When asked about their situationship during her appearance on co-star Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio’s podcast, Death, Taxes, and Bananas, Michele clarified their year-long relationship.

She explained the two were already messing around, leading to Amanda airing her out at the Spies, Lies, and Allies reunion. According to Michele, she and Fessy sat next to each other on their flight to Argentina to film this season when she noticed he blocked her on Instagram.

Michele admitted Fessy choosing Amanda Garcia over her made her feel ‘rejected’

The move annoyed her as she felt he “f—ed her over,” but they wanted to work on their friendship in the house.

Michele admitted his choosing Amanda over her made her feel “rejected,” and she tried to understand what happened as she still had feelings for him.

When asked to clarify why she felt screwed over by Fessy, the Survivor champ explained the two were casually dating after Spies, Lies, and Allies.

However, things blew up when he and Amanda announced their relationship, and Fessy didn’t attempt to mitigate the situation. Regardless of their past, Michele still considered him a friend and wanted to figure things out with him.

Michele denied asking Fessy for a showmance

She claims they talked about him pursuing other castmates and didn’t mind it but wanted to continue working with him in the game.

During Laurel Stucky’s appearance on the podcast, she claimed Michele pushed Fessy against a wall and asked him for a showmance.

Michele admitted she “definitely” pinned him against the wall but chalked it up to a part of her personality. She denied asking him for a showmance, insisting she didn’t need that “storyline” as she and teammate Jay Starrett had already created enough waves during the season.

While she acknowledged her probable “ridiculous” behavior in that situation, the Survivor champ claimed she would never romantically involve herself with someone for viewership. The Challenge 38: Ride or Dies airs Wednesdays on MTV.