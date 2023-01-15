‘The Challenge’: Moriah Jadea Reveals Her Biggest Regret From Season 38

Orlando-based influencer Moriah Jadea made her debut on The Challenge 38 alongside Fessy Shafaat. While she played a decent game, the newcomer admitted she has some regrets from her rookie season.

Moriah Jadea on her biggest regret from ‘The Challenge 38’

Rookie Moriah Jadea debuted on The Challenge: Ride or Dies alongside veteran Fessy Shafaat. They initially worked well together, culminating in a crucial Challenge win, but were separated once they were split into teams.

Fessy made it seem like he wasn’t looking out for his teammate anymore, and she burned her vote when he was in elimination instead of tying it up for him. Her decision came back to bite her the following week when he appeared to give the green light for his team to throw her straight into elimination, which she lost.

Following her exit, Moriah appeared on the Challenge Mania podcast, revealing her biggest regret from the season. The rookie admitted she wished she gave more “honest” answers in her confessional when asked about her current working relationship with Fessy.

According to Moriah, she describes herself as a “family person” who had difficulty competing away from her dogs. However, Moriah claimed Fessy wasn’t a good friend to her and rarely talked game with her in the house, even when they competed on the same team. Even though she noticed how he treated her, Moriah noted she didn’t want to talk poorly about him in her interviews due to his kindness to her outside the Challenge house. However, she regrets her decision and wishes she had given more truthful answers about her standing with her partner at the time.

Are Moriah and Johnny ‘Bananas’ Devenanzio still together?

During her time in the house, Moriah had a showmance with seven-time champ Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio, that didn’t get much airtime.

However, it took a while to get there as she admittedly initially wasn’t into him.

Talking to the MTV’s Official Challenge Podcast, the rookie explained she wanted Bananas to get to know her first.

According to Moriah, he relentlessly pursued her by making her breakfast and coffee every morning, writing love letters and poems, and serenading her with his guitar. The two eventually started a romance, but she remained coy when asked about their current status. Instead, she described him as the “nicest guy” and noted they’re still in contact.

Moriah and Fessy Shafaat were friends before ‘The Challenge 38’

Speaking to the Challenge Mania podcast, Fessy detailed his past with Moriah.

The two-time finalist explained he noticed her on Instagram and tried to get her attention by “liking” her posts and sending her direct messages.

However, he recalls her not responding until he got verified on the social media app following his time on Big Brother. According to Fessy, the pair went on a few dates together before they ended it once they realized they were looking for different things.

Regardless, they remained friends and kept in contact. As Fessy didn’t want to bring his sister onto the show, he thought about Moriah when the producers contacted him about the season. The Challenge 38 airs Wednesdays on MTV.