‘The Challenge’: Nelson Teases Emotional Exchange With Olivia at Season 38 Reunion

The Challenge veteran Nelson Thomas and rookie Olivia Kaiser were inseparable during season 38’s Ride or Dies and appeared to form a genuine relationship. Even though he wanted to pursue a relationship after the show, things went downhill, and it seems the once-happy couple ended things on bad terms. Nelson recently teased about an emotional exchange between him and the rookie at the reunion.

Nelson Thomas felt he was only ‘convenient’ for Olivia Kaiser

During The Challenge: Ride or Dies, veteran Nelson Thomas and rookie Olivia Kaiser had a fling he hoped to turn into something more serious following the show. However, it didn’t work out.

In her interview with the Challenge Mania podcast, she admitted he wanted a relationship while she preferred to remain single. Additionally, she hinted they ended things on bad terms and teased the two would likely elaborate on the situation at the reunion.

I didn’t go off on @_nelsonthomas because I respected him enough to know what was the right decision for him. One thing I will never do is beg for a man to choose me. In any form. I saw were I stood on his list and said noted. If anything Horacio was more upset for me ? — Olivia Kaiser (@oliviakaiserxo) December 1, 2022

Speaking to seven-time champ Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio on an episode of the podcast Death, Taxes, and Bananas, the fan-favorite claimed the situation with Olivia hurt him as he had genuine feelings.

While he promised never to speak negatively about her, Nelson admitted he thought the rookie took him on a “rollercoaster.” Additionally, he claimed the two hung out in Los Angeles after the show, where he felt their chemistry but pointed out nothing came of it afterward, causing him to believe he was “convenient” for the rookie.

Nelson hints at an emotional exchange with Olivia at ‘The Challenge 38’ reunion

Nelson hinted that viewers would see “a lot of emotions” come from the veteran at the reunion when the two hash it out as his feelings were hurt.

However, he admitted to possibly having regrets for getting emotional at the reunion because he doesn’t want anyone to use his vulnerability against him.

Was I wrong for feeling the way I felt ?!?! @TheChallenge #rideordie — Nelson Thomas (@_nelsonthomas) December 22, 2022

The MTV star continued to detail the split during the podcast episode, explaining that the rookie called him after the show and invited him to her hometown in Alaska to meet her family.

Even though Nelson claimed he wasn’t sure at first as the two hadn’t hung out in the real world, he said he eventually agreed. However, it didn’t work out, as she opted to hang out with her sister in Hawaii for a “girls’ trip” instead.

Nelson says the situation with Olivia ‘shattered’ his heart

Nelson admitted the situation bothered him, and they briefly lost contact before she invited him to connect in Los Angeles.

Once she got into town, the Are You the One? star says she never contacted him, and he noticed her on social media partying with other castmates, including Nurys Mateo and Jordan Wiseley instead.

Maybe today will be the day Nelson gets a daily challenge win ? #TheChallenge38 pic.twitter.com/U8GMrRQnNc — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) October 27, 2022

According to his Ride or Die teammate, Olivia apparently wanted to remain single, upsetting Nelson, who claimed she told him otherwise.

Additionally, the reality TV star said her friends researched him online and discovered his past jail stints and public relationships, which he believes caused Olivia to pull back on their budding romance. Nelson admitted the situation “shattered” his heart as he felt he didn’t get a chance to show what he wanted. The Challenge: Ride or Dies airs Wednesdays on MTV.