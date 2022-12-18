‘The Challenge: Nelson Thomas’s Dating History; Is He Currently Single?

The Challenge favorite Nelson Thomas is currently competing on season 38’s Ride or Dies alongside ex-girlfriend Nurys Mateo where he also developed a romance with rookie Olivia Kaiser. What is Nelson’s dating history, and is he single?

Nelson Thomas has had flings with Kayleigh Morris and Nurys Mateo

In 2015, Texas native Nelson Thomas made his reality TV debut on MTV’s dating show, Are You the One? Season 3.

He quickly developed a connection with Cheyenne Floyd, but the two realized they weren’t a perfect match. Following their season, they debuted on the reality competitive spinoff The Challenge for its 28th season, Rivals 3 (2016).

Relationship Status: Ride Or Dies ?



See if Nelson and Nurys are great partners (both on and off the field ?) when #TheChallenge38 premieres WED OCT 12 at 8/7c on @mtv! ? pic.twitter.com/576x7e8y0b — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) September 19, 2022

The two didn’t pursue a relationship, and she hooked up with his now best friend Cory Wharton after the season, resulting in their five-year-old daughter, Ryder. Nelson returned for Invasion of the Champions (2017), where he met The Real World: St. Thomas star LaToya Jackson.

They got close in the house, but their romance didn’t last long as Sylvia Elsrode eliminated her by the fourth episode. He then competed on Vendettas and Final Reckoning alongside UK native Kayleigh Morris, and they developed a relationship. Nelson also began seeing Are You the One? 6 star Nurys Mateo who blasted him online when she discovered his current romance.

Nelson was set to appear in back-to-back seasons of ‘Ex on the Beach’

The MTV star appeared on Ex on the Beach 2 for Nurys but ended up meeting and falling for Bad Girls Club star Angela Babicz.

Additionally, the Texas native filmed season 10 of Ex on the Beach UK only a few months later with Kayleigh. However, the series never aired due to the death of cast member Mike Thalassitis.

Snap out of it Nelson, Angela didn't want alone time for the sake of being nice to you! ? #ExOnTheBeach pic.twitter.com/67DSzTlwPs — Ex On The Beach (@ExOnTheBeach) March 4, 2019

The Challenge star and Angela began a relationship, and the two often traveled together. They seemed happy until a 2019 episode of Dr. Phil in which she accused him of ripping off her fingernail in an argument, repeatedly cheating, and threatening to release private videos of her if she didn’t talk to him.

Even though she concluded she should leave him, the two stayed together. Following nearly three-and-half years, their on-again-off-again relationship officially ended. During season 36’s Double Agents, he and winner Amber Borzotra sparked dating rumors, and Nelson moved on to Ashley Mitchell during the next season’s Spies, Lies, and Allies.

Nelson most recently had a romance with Olivia Kaiser

However, he friend-zoned the two-time champ and pursued rookie Berna Canbeldek. After her elimination, Berna admitted in an EW interview that she fell in love with Nelson and wanted a relationship with him.

Even though it didn’t work out, she claimed the two were on friendly terms. The two-time finalist continued to look for love in the Challenge house and believed he found it with Love Island winner Olivia Kaiser during season 38’s Ride or Dies.

With one single selfless move, Nelson became a Challenge Legend. ? #TheChallenge35 pic.twitter.com/0ILkRYmIxq — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) July 11, 2020

Following the season, she admitted they weren’t on the best terms as he wanted to date her while she preferred to keep it casual.

Most recently, he seemed to have developed something with Argentinan actor Sofia Jujuy Jimenez. However, it appears they are no longer together, as he recently posted a picture on Instagram referring to himself as emotionally available. Seemingly, Nelson is currently single. The Challenge airs Wednesdays on MTV.