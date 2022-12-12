‘The Challenge’: Nelson Thomas Names His Toughest Elimination Loss: ‘I Could’ve Been a Challenge Champion’

Veteran Nelson Thomas first appeared on Are You the One? 3 before joining the cast of The Challenge in its 28th season, Rivals 3. Throughout his nine-season career, Nelly T has become a fan-favorite. However, he has yet to secure his first win. In a recent interview, the Texas native revealed his toughest elimination loss.

Nelson Thomas on his toughest elimination loss in ‘The Challenge’

Reality TV star Nelson Thomas appeared on Challenge Mania podcast for its 322nd episode, co-hosted by multi-season champ Derrick Kosinski, where he discussed his past six years on the long-standing competition show.

During a segment answering fan questions, Nelson revealed the most brutal elimination loss he suffered during his Challenge career.

With one single selfless move, Nelson became a Challenge Legend. ? #TheChallenge35 pic.twitter.com/0ILkRYmIxq — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) July 11, 2020

RELATED: ‘The Challenge 38’: Nelson Thomas Initially Wanted to Compete Alongside Amanda Garcia

Starting with his early defeat to Faysal “Fessy” Shafaat in season 36’s Double Agents, Nelson called that loss “hurtful” because it caused him to doubt himself.

The veteran explained he saw Fessy as a brother, brought him into his TYB (Team Young Buck) alliance, and developed a friendship with him outside of the game. He moved on to his early loss to Rogan O’Connor in season 35’s Total Madness and admitted he found it “upsetting.”

Nelson thinks he could’ve won ‘Spies, Lies, and Allies’

Nelson noted that he would’ve secured the Hall Brawl victory but got “discombobulated” during the elimination because he paid more attention to Rogan than the objective, ringing the bell on the other side first.

However, he pointed out that he learned from his mistake and now remains focused during eliminations. Finally, he spoke about his most recent loss to Kyle Christie during last season’s Spies, Lies, and Allies finals.

After a brutal battle between “friends” Nelson & Fessy, all eyes are directed to Fessy for what the house is calling to be the ULTIMATE selfish betrayal against Nelson and his close counterparts. ? #TheChallenge36: Double Agents is all-new tomorrow, at 8/7c only on @MTV ? pic.twitter.com/uti8T6JyjS — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) January 12, 2021

He admitted losing that late in the competition hurt him because he felt he could’ve secured his first victory.

The veteran noted that the rest of the finals played to his advantage, and he believes he would have won had he beat Kyle in that elimination. Instead, Nelson placed fourth and went home empty-handed. Therefore, the latter appears to be his most challenging loss, as the Texas native would have become a champion for the first time.

Nelson is currently competing in his ninth season

Currently, in his ninth season, Nelson returned with his ex-girlfriend, and Are You the One? star Nurys Mateo for Ride or Dies.

Coming into the season without any daily wins, he broke his streak during the fourth episode.

Everyone in the house looking at Nelson and Kyle like: ?



Will these two be able to mend their friendship? Tune in TONIGHT for the 500th episode of The Challenge at 8/7c on @mtv! ? #TheChallenge37 #TheChallenge500 pic.twitter.com/hcvMIF5q0v — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) October 27, 2021

RELATED: ‘The Challenge’: Olivia Asks Fans to ‘Be Kind’ to Nelson for Picking Fessy Over Her

The two targeted rookie-rookie pair Big Brother stars Analyse Talavera and Tommy Bracco by throwing them directly into an elimination where they were sent home by German newcomers Kim Tränka and Colleen Schneider.

They won again a couple of episodes later and picked a side in the divided house by aligning with the newer players who hadn’t won a season yet. He turned on his friend Amber Borzotra by throwing her in due to her disdain for his ally Devin Walker, but she returned, looking for revenge. The two are still in the running in hopes of him winning his first season. The Challenge airs Wednesdays on MTV.