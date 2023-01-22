‘The Challenge’: Nia Moore Opened up About Medical Condition That Has Prevented Her From Returning

Two-time competitor Nia Moore planned to compete in The Challenge Season 38 alongside Jordan Wiseley, marking her seven-year return after an incident between the two resulted in her removal from Battle of the Exes 2. However, Nia had to pull out at the last second. In a recent Instagram video, the veteran detailed a medical episode that prevented her from returning.

Nia Moore said she had a near-death experience a couple of days before ‘The Challenge 38’ began filming

Spoiler accounts named veteran Nia Moore as a “ride or die” partner for the three-time champ and rival-turned-friend Jordan Wiseley in The Challenge Season 38.

However, she did not compete, and he teamed up with Aneesa Ferreira instead. In a January 2023 video uploaded to Instagram, Nia shared an episode she had that prevented her from returning.

Will Nia conquer her fear and take the plunge? ?



Find out on the newest episode of #TheChallengeAllStars3 on @paramountplus! ? pic.twitter.com/qWocotvLK8 — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) June 23, 2022

She described herself as a “closeted” vaper and revealed it resulted in a “near death” experience so intense she phoned her parents. The veteran admitted she intended to lie about the incident due to her commitment to The Challenge 48 hours later.

However, Nia noted she had to complete a physical for the show in which she opened up about the episode to her doctors, leading to a test. Not wanting to “waste anyone’s time,” Nia said she planned to compete regardless of the news.

Nia probably won’t return to ‘The Challenge’ for a while

According to The Challenge star, she changed her mind when a doctor told her she had blood clots in her lungs and warned the MTV star that she could die if she flew out to the location for the show.

The information “shocked” Nia, but the All Stars finalist knew she experienced something nearly “fatal” when she had her episode. Therefore, the Real World alum took her doctor’s advice and requested time off work due to her job as a corporate flight attendant.

With an elimination that requires quickness and focus, Nia's win has everyone feeling starstruck. ? #TheChallengeAllStars3 pic.twitter.com/uZDcjFZa4x — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) June 13, 2022

Nia explained she had to start taking blood thinners, which she will be on for six months, and couldn’t participate in anything athletic for six weeks. The news that she couldn’t compete in The Challenge “devastated” her as she felt she let people down.

Additionally, Nia noted she felt bad for scaring her family and friends and doing something that could have killed her at the age of 33. As a result, viewers probably won’t see the veteran competing in the show for a while, if ever, after her recent return to the franchise.

Nia previously got kicked off ‘The Challenge’

Following her memorable appearance on The Real World: Portland, Nia debuted on the competitive spinoff The Challenge for Free Agents.

However, she didn’t last long, as two-time champ Cara Maria Sorbello eliminated her in episode 3. She returned for Battle of the Exes 2, in which she put up her best performance alongside Leroy Garrett.

Is it hot in here or is it just Nia and Jordan? ??



Stream #TheChallengeAllStars3 on @paramountplus! ? pic.twitter.com/2Y9sHgz3km — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) May 28, 2022

The pair eliminated heavy hitters Nany González and Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio, Averey Tressler and Johnny Reilly, and Theresa Gonzalez and Wes Bergmann on their way to the finals, where they seemed poised to win.

However, an inappropriate touching incident involving her and longstanding rival, Jordan, resulted in her disqualification just before the finals. After a seven-year break, Nia returned for All Stars 3, placing third. She planned to return to the flagship for season 38 only a few months later, but her medical condition caused her to pull out. The Challenge airs Wednesdays on MTV.