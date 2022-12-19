‘The Challenge’ Finalist Noor Jehangir on Why He Didn’t Return After Impressive Rookie Performance

The Challenge finalist Noor Jehangir never returned for another season following a strong rookie performance in Fresh Meat 2. Currently married with a baby, the Las Vegas resident explained why he believes he hasn’t gotten invited back for another season.

Noor Jehangir on why he hasn’t returned for another season of ‘The Challenge’

In 2010, Austin-based soccer player Noor Jehangir debuted on Fresh Meat 2, drafted by The Island finalist Jenn Grijalva.

The two performed well, winning one daily challenge and sending Ryan Kehoe and Theresa Gonzalez home on their way to the finals. Facing off against stronger teams, the duo ended up placing fourth. Despite a strong rookie performance and a likable personality, fans never saw Noor in another season.

These two came full circle from Fresh Meat II ? #ChampsVsPros pic.twitter.com/U4bHIjqi1t — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) June 21, 2017

During his appearance on the Derrick Kosinski co-hosted Challenge Mania podcast, the Austin native explained why he felt the network opted not to bring him back. The former Australian Rules Football player explained the point of the show is to watch storylines as it wouldn’t make sense without them.

After Fresh Meat 2, he pointed out the following seasons included Cutthroat and Rivals, which he would not get cast for as he had no enemies. Referring to himself as a “fun, nice, loving guy,” Noor noted he never got involved in the drama, which isn’t the best for storyline telling.

Noor says he almost got disqualified due to Jenn Grijalva and Mandi Moyer’s fight

Additionally, he pointed out seasons can only include a certain amount of “nice guys” and usually shakes out for “one nice guy and one funny guy.”

Outside of those characters, the Fresh Meat 2 finalist believes production needs the other castmates to create a cohesive story. Finally, Noor mentioned he wasn’t drinking alcohol at the time as he was an athlete.

Taking it AWLL the way back to Rivals! Don't talk about Jenn or she will hunt you down ? pic.twitter.com/JNZZCo9XOo — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) April 2, 2016

Also, during the Challenge Mania episode, he revealed the memorable physical altercation between his partner Jenn and then-rookie Mandi Moyer almost led to the end of his game and caused him to tame his personality. During the incident, Jenn got into Mandi’s face, and the newcomer threw water at her. The veteran reacted by violently shoving Mandi, resulting in the rookie falling off her chair.

Now separated by other castmates, the rivals continued hurling insults at each other, including the memorable “Tori Spelling reject” diss. According to Noor, his “alpha” teammate appeared to target Mandi without provocation, noting that excessive alcohol throughout the night also played a role.

Noor admitted the altercation caused him to become ‘wallpaper’

He also claimed the violent shove nearly sent him home as producers reportedly told the team to pack their belongings after the incident.

However, Noor claimed that the crew gave Mandi the option of sending them home, and she opted not to after learning the Austin-based athlete would also have to exit the game.

All jokes aside, you can't body someone like that and not get sent home ? #TheChallenge32 pic.twitter.com/GEnGmmjJ8K — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) October 24, 2018

The rookie noted that the situation showed him Jenn’s explosive side and caused him to stay quiet around her out of fear of saying the wrong thing. As a result, he admitted he became “wallpaper” and remained focused on the game, possibly leading to the show not wanting to cast him again.

The hosts and Noor went on to talk about how the network appears to reward competitors for “bad behavior” as the show needs storylines. They might have a point, as Mandi and Jenn returned for Rivals 3 as teammates due to their infamous blow-up. The Challenge airs Wednesdays on MTV.