‘The Challenge’: Nurys Says Johnny Bananas Instigated Her Unaired Blowup With Ravyn

Rookies Nurys Mateo and Ravyn Rochelle reportedly got into a blowup that didn’t make it into the episodes for The Challenge Season 38’s Ride or Dies. According to Nurys, seven-time champ Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio instigated the argument.

Rookies Nurys Mateo and Johnny Middlebrooks developed a romance quickly into The Challenge: Ride or Dies, upsetting his teammate Ravyn Rochelle who believed the two would work on their relationship in the house. According to veteran Aneesa Ferreira, the newcomers reportedly got into a “shouting match” over their love triangle that wasn’t included in the episodes.

She claimed the two had a verbal altercation in the kitchen, possibly instigated by Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio, and later hashed their issues out privately in a bathroom. Nurys addressed the incident during her interview with the seven-time champ on his podcast Death, Taxes, and Bananas.

She believes the fight partially began due to Ravyn’s intoxication level at the time but admitted she got upset following a conversation between her love interest and Kaycee Clark. According to Nurys, she overheard him admitting to lying about something and claimed he bragged about messing with Ravyn and her feelings in the house.

Believing she would get portrayed as the “side chick” in another reality TV show, the discussion upset Nurys. Therefore, the rookie said she approached Ravyn, who was upset. However, Nurys named Devin Walker and Johnny Bananas as instigators, claiming they brought her more information that riled her up. As the rookie admitted to being drunk as well, an argument ensued between the newcomers.

Nurys also had a fling with Jordan Wiseley in ‘The Challenge 38’

After Johnny’s early elimination, Nurys moved on with Jordan Wiseley. The pair cuddled around the house, including in front of his ex-fianceé Tori Deal, causing a stir.

The exes hadn’t talked in nearly two years since their breakup and still had unresolved feelings for each other.

Regardless, Jordan continued getting to know Nurys until her exit from the show and spoke about potentially pursuing something as they both live in the same area.

Following the season, she posted him a couple of times on her social media, including a video referring to him as her “crush.” However, when the cast reunited in London, England for the reunion, she rekindled her romance with Johnny.

Nurys explains why she and Johnny aren’t dating

In an interview with the Challenge Mania podcast, Nurys explained how their bond strengthened from the airplane ride to begin filming to moving into the Challenge house together.

Even though they were close, she admitted to not having any expectations after the show, as they never talked about pursuing anything in the real world, leading her to move on with Jordan. When the two reconnected during the reunion, Nurys claimed they aired their grievances and extended their stay for a few days for a mini-vacation.

However, they aren’t currently dating, which Nurys chalks up to timing. She elaborated more during her appearance on co-star Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio’s podcast Death, Taxes, and Bananas, noting the chemistry between the rookies is undeniable.

Even so, she believes their age difference and his “experiencing life” after getting into modeling, reality TV shows, and moving to Los Angeles is why the two haven’t gotten into a serious relationship. It appears as though Nurys friend zoned Jordan to pursue Johnny after the show. The Challenge airs Wednesday on MTV.