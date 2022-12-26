‘The Challenge’: Nurys Mateo Posts Video Calling Jordan Wiseley Her ‘Crush’

The Challenge rookie Nurys Mateo and three-time champ Jordan Wiseley hit it off during season 38, upsetting his ex fianceé, Tori Deal. It appears as though the two have continued their romance, as she recently posted a TikTok with him.

Nurys Mateo called Jordan Wiseley her ‘crush’

After a scene from The Challenge 38 depicting a conversation with veteran Tori Deal and rookie Nurys Mateo over the latter’s romantic interest in her ex fianceé aired, the Are You the One? star posted a video fueling fire to rumors that the two are still seeing each other.

Filmed inside a bar, Nurys mouthed along to a voiceover asking if she had a “crush,” Nurys responded by panning the camera over to a waving Jordan who walked toward her.

I spy a love triangle on the horizon ?



Watch as Tori, Jordan, and Nurys wrestle with their emotions when an all-new episode of #TheChallenge38 airs tomorrow at 8p on @mtv! ? pic.twitter.com/hH5vGbtPXc — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) December 6, 2022

She then joked about him being white before ending the short clip. The Challenge 38 Episode 11 ended with Nurys getting eliminated after the opposing team threw her in, considering the rookie their best asset.

Following her exit, Jordan pointed out he might pursue her outside the house as they both live in Los Angeles.

Nurys and Jordan got close during ‘The Challenge 38’

When The Challenge 3 kicked off, Nurys got close to rookie Johnny Middlebrooks. Their romance caused his partner Ravyn Rochelle to get jealous as she thought she and Johnny would work on their relationship as they competed.

However, his plan to target the veterans put him in the limelight, and the newcomer was eliminated by the third episode. She moved on to Jordan, but he still had things to figure out with his ex, Tori.

Let's hear it for Amber and Nurys because they gave it their ALL during Pato Brawl. ? #TheChallenge38 pic.twitter.com/qyMcgtt8yc — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) December 23, 2022

The two ended their engagement over a year before filming and reunited for the first time since then during the season. They spent a few nights cuddling in the same bed together and frequently wrestled before Jordan began pursuing Nurys, noting, “it felt good.”

However, it upset Tori, who felt her ex sent mixed messages as she thought he wanted to work on their relationship. Additionally, she believed Jordan only wished to get revenge on her. Therefore, the veteran didn’t waste a second voting Nurys into elimination.

Fans thought Tori Deal and Jordan got back together after ‘The Challenge 38’

Shortly before Nurys posted her TikTok, fans thought Tori and Jordan might have gotten back together. The veteran uploaded a video of her food to her Instagram story.

Her followers immediately noticed her unmistakable engagement ring decorating a certain finger on her left hand, implying she and Jordan could have gotten back together or tried to work things out.

Tori and Jordan met on The Challenge, fell in love on The Challenge, and now they just hit another relationship milestone on The Challenge! ? #TheChallenge34 pic.twitter.com/wUvfcrZ3oW — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) November 10, 2019

Others pointed out they noticed the former lovers were photographed standing next to each other while they were in London, England, alongside the rest of the cast for the reunion.

Some fans hope the couple gets back together, while others want the two to remain exes for good as they didn’t like how he treated her in the house. Tori has since clarified that she’s not engaged, and some fans believe the hand shown in the picture didn’t belong to the reality star. The Challenge airs Wednesdays on MTV.