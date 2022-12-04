‘The Challenge’: Olivia Clarifies if Horacio Actually Had a Girlfriend Back Home

Rumors have circulated that The Challenge 38 rookie Horacio Gutiérrez lied about having a girlfriend to fend off castmates who flirted with him. His partner Olivia Kaiser recently clarified his situation.

Olivia Kaiser clarifies rumors about Horacio Gutiérrez lying about a girlfriend

Rookie Horacio Gutiérrez and The Challenge: Free Agents champ Laurel Stucky hit it off during Ride or Dies and began spending a lot of time together.

However, she suddenly moved out of the room the two shared when she discovered he intended to start dating someone back home after the show.

In an episode of seven-time champ Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio’s podcast, Death, Taxes, and Bananas, he and veteran Devin Walker claimed Horacio never had a girlfriend. They believe he made it up to repel castmates that were attracted to him. However, his teammate Olivia Kaiser told a different story.

During her visit to Derrick Kosinski’s The Challenge Mania podcast, the rookie explained she was happy for Horacio when he and Laurel had their thing because it helped him get out of his shell. Additionally, she clarified he didn’t have a girlfriend but was casually dating someone. According to Olivia, he respected both women and wanted to tell the person back home about the situation before continuing to pursue Laurel.

Olivia had a thing with Nelson Thomas during ‘The Challenge 38’

The Love Island USA 3 winner also found love in the house as she began canoodling with veteran Nelson Thomas. They seemed to have genuine feelings for each other, but he nominated her for elimination when he became a power couple.

Even though he tried to swing deals to protect her, she and Horacio saved themselves by pulling the “safe” dagger. A few weeks later, they found themselves in the draw together alongside one of his allies, Faysal “Fessy” Shafaat.

While the two are friends, Fessy turns on Nelson during Double Agents by voluntarily throwing himself into elimination against him so he can switch partners. Regardless, Nelson pulled the coveted sword and opted to save Fessy, putting Olivia directly into The Zone by default.

The move didn’t bother Olivia as she wanted him to focus on his game, and they continued a relationship. However, it didn’t last long after the show. According to the rookie, she wanted to have fun, while he wanted something serious. It appears the two didn’t end on good terms, and she teased they’ll probably talk about it more at the upcoming reunion.

Olivia also had an unaired fling with Jay Starrett

Season 38 included a few love triangles, such as the short-lived Johnny Middlebrooks, Nurys Mateo, and Ravyn Rochelle drama, and Fessy having a hard time choosing between Michele Fitzgerald and Colleen Schneider.

However, it hasn’t shown others, including a situation Jay Starrett found himself in at the beginning of the competition.

During an appearance on MTV’s Official Challenge Podcast, the Survivor star admitted he developed flings with several castmates in the house and snuggled up with multiple competitors.

He also had flirty relationships with Olivia and Colleen and got caught spending time with them. As a result, he had to go on an “apology tour,” and his former love interests moved on to Nelson and Fessy. The Challenge: Ride or Dies airs Wednesdays on MTV.