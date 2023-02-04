‘The Challenge’: Olivia Kaiser Says Freak Accident Helped Her Confront Her Insecurities

A couple of years after winning CBS’s Love Island USA Season 3, Olivia Kaiser made her debut on MTV’s long-running competition series, The Challenge, where a freak accident ended her impressive debut. Following her exit, Olivia said she was grateful for the incident as it helped her confront her insecurities.

Olivia Kaiser injured herself during the finals in ‘The Challenge 38’

Alaska native Olivia Kaiser debuted on The Challenge for Ride or Dies alongside friend Horacio Gutiérrez.

After an impressive and record-tying season, the two advanced to the finals, where they appeared poised to take home the win.

The pair completed the 100-kilometer trek on the stationary bike first, giving them the most time to set up their camp, and began the next day well. However, she cut her finger at the first station while they threw bolas, resulting in medical attention.

Regardless, she continued until the third station, which required the players to hit targets using a slingshot and golf balls. Due to a sabotage forcing the pair to strike double targets, Olivia had to try it after Horacio nailed both of his. Her slingshot reversed as she pulled, causing the golf ball to hit her square between the eyes.

Olivia admitted freak accident helped her confront her insecurities

As a result of the severe injury, the pair were disqualified from the competition.

Following her elimination, Olivia appeared on a February 2023 episode of MTV’s Official Challenge Podcast, describing the freak accident as a “blessing.”

She explained the incident resulted in scarring, even though she has since gotten it lasered down. Olivia continued, admitting she considered herself at least somewhat “superficial” due to her experience growing up as an “ugly duckling.”

Therefore, the injury forced her to confront her insecurities surrounding her physical appearance. The rookie noted she struggled to deal with the mark and then the feelings and emotions that also surfaced.

Olivia says the accident broke her face in five places

Additionally, Olivia revealed the accident resulted in her breaking her face in five places, including her nose, optical bone behind her eyeball, and she cracked her skull to the hairline.

She also recalled the incident left her only able to look straight ahead, not up or down, and affected her vision out of one eye for several months. During the interview, she detailed her experience in the Argentinian hospital, pointing out that the language barrier made the situation harder to swallow.

After meeting with several doctors, Olivia learned she didn’t have a broken finger but discovered she had broken her face in five places and would have to see an eye specialist. The rookie noted she has since gotten surgery but still has a scar that she’s received several treatments to continue getting lasered off.

Following her experience, the newcomer admitted she didn’t want to immediately see Nelson Thomas, a veteran she had a fling with inside the house, as she wanted to make herself feel comfortable. According to Olivia, he didn’t understand, resulting in their seemingly permanent split. The Challenge airs Wednesdays on MTV.