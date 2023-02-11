‘The Challenge 38’: Production Cut 2 ‘Dumb’ Stations of the Final From the Episodes

It appears that The Challenge: Ride or Dies teams had to do more during Day 3 in the finals than push a car and eat a massive amount of food. According to Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio, the finalists also had to complete two “dumb” stations that didn’t make the episodes.

Two injuries have already occurred during ‘The Challenge 38’ final

The Challenge: Ride or Dies consists of the longest, timewise, final, clocking in at 100 hours. The remaining four teams began with an overnight stage that required them to cycle over 60 miles to open a lockbox containing their camping supplies.

Rookies Horacio Gutiérrezo and Olivia Kaiser finished first, giving them the most time to set up their site. For the following day, the competitors had to race to a series of checkpoints and complete them, and Aneesa Ferreira almost immediately rolled her ankle when the group began after teammate Jordan Wiseley attempted to navigate them off-trail through the forest.

One of the stations required the teams to fire golf balls using a slingshot, but hers reversed, resulting in the object breaking her face and disqualifying her and Horacio in fourth place.

Devin Walker and Tori Deal finished the day first, giving them the earliest departure time for the next leg, which required them to push a car several yards and consume bread rolls, spaghetti, and ice cream to continue. Tori and Devin lost their lead after the eating portion to Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio and Nany González, currently making the exes frontrunners.

Production cut two of the stations from the final episodes

According to Bananas, the remaining three teams did more than push a car and eat a mountain of food on Day 3. He claims they had to complete two other “dumb” stations that didn’t make it into the final episodes.

Speaking with Aneesa during the February 2023 episode of his podcast Death, Taxes, and Bananas, the seven-time champ explained one portion included the finalists having to squat inside a box, that he compared to a picture frame, on-and-off with their partners for a combined hour.

Work smarter, not harder ? Do you think Aneesa and Jordan should've helped Banany? ? #TheChallenge38 pic.twitter.com/1ZxXmKJp14 — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) February 10, 2023

If someone fell out or weren’t entirely in the frame, the time would restart, Aneesa recalled. When Faysal “Fessy” Shafaat won the elimination against Kaycee and Kenny Clark and Aneesa and Jordan to re-enter the competition, the game required them to roll a large rolling pin up a ramp and then keep it up for a minute.

Bananas says the finalists had to do a similar challenge in the other edited-out leg, except the three teams had to hold it for a combined hour. The winningest competitor said the unseen stations were completed before the eating portion and believed they existed to “break us down.”

Olivia Kaiser was medically disqualified during ‘The Challenge 38’ final

It seemed as though rookies Olivia and Horacio would take home the win over the experienced veterans until the freak accident cut their time short.

During her February 2023 interview on MTV’s Official Challenge Podcast, she revealed that she broke her nose, the optical bone behind her eyeballs, and cracked her skull to the hairline.

None of us were expecting this ? #TheChallenge38 pic.twitter.com/6XbtTsNcDg — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) February 2, 2023

Additionally, Olivia recalled only being able to look straight ahead, not up or down, and couldn’t see out of one eye for several months.

She has since had surgery, resulting in a scar on her nose. Despite the difficult time, Olivia considers it a “blessing” because the accident made her confront her insecurities. The Challenge: Ride or Dies airs Wednesdays on MTV.