‘The Challenge: Ride or Dies’ Cast: Everything We Know About Kaycee Clark’s Partner Kenny Clark

The Challenge: Ride or Dies will mark the first time ever that contestants get to choose their own partners. According to a press release from MTV, season 38 aims to find out if “the seemingly unbreakable bonds between friends, family, and partners survive the competition.”

Among the 17 teams who competed in Argentina for the $1 million prize was Spies, Lies, and Allies winner Kaycee Clark and her brother Kenny. Here’s everything we know about Kenny Clark.

Kaycee and Kenny appear in ‘The Challenge: Ride or Dies’ promo video

When MTV announced that Big Brother winner Kaycee and her brother Kenny would be teaming up for season 38, they appeared in a promo video to help build up the hype ahead of the premiere.

In the clip, Kenny reveals that their team motto is “Cool, calm, collected, cucumber Clarks.” Then, the siblings talk about their relationship, sharing what they like about each other and what they believe are the other’s biggest strengths and weaknesses.

Kaycee calls her brother her “rock” who is “very smart” and “definitely the brains between us two.” Kenny describes his sister as a “bundle of joy” and “passionate,” adding that she’s “always been inspiring [and] always been a bada**.”

“His weakness? Not the biggest guy, which is fine because he’s very strategic and no experience,” Kaycee says of Kenny. He says her weakness is “math,” and if she has a bit to drink, she can become “a bit explosive.”

Everything we know about Kenny Clark

Of course, Ride or Dies will be Kenny’s first season competing on The Challenge. So, there’s not much we know about him just yet. But according to his Instagram bio, Kenny is a “God Fearing” man who is “Married To My Queen” and a “Proud Father to Ares.” When he’s not competing on The Challenge with his sister, Kenny says that he teaches people “how to level up.”

When he posted his Challenge cast photo, along with Kaycee’s, on September 15, he told his 8,695 followers in the caption: “Soooo this happened… Hopping on this Challenge with my Ride or Die! @kcsince1987 This s*** was crazy! ?”

According to spoilers, Kenny and Kaycee almost didn’t compete in season 38 because they remained in quarantine after production shut down due to COVID exposure. They were replaced by Horacio Gutiérrez and Olivia Kaiser. But, Kenny and Kaycee ended up returning to the game after more last minute cast changes.

Not every fan of ‘The Challenge: Ride or Dies’ is thrilled about Kaycee and Kenny competing

When MTV posted their promo video of Kaycee and Kenny for Ride or Dies, the fan reaction on social media wasn’t necessarily positive. The siblings are the only team out of 17 who are family members. Other teams feature close friends, boyfriend-girlfriend, or husband-wife pairings.

“Why do y’all keep casting this piece of furniture? In 3 seasons she showed 0 personality and now she brought an extra piece of furniture with her,” one fan commented with a puking emoji.

“To be quite honest I thought that Kaycee’s partner was going to be Josh,” another fan added, referring to Kaycee’s fellow Big Brother star Josh Martinez.

Season 38 will see Kaycee attempt to reach her fourth-straight final and her second-straight win. But in Ride or Dies, she’s teamed up with an extremely inexperienced competitor. Will she come out on top again, this time with her brother

The Challenge: Ride or Dies premieres Wednesday, Oct. 12 on MTV.

