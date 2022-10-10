‘The Challenge: Ride or Dies’ Cast: Everything We Know About Laurel Stucky’s Partner Adult Film Star Jakk Maddox

The Challenge: Ride or Dies will feature the highly-anticipated return of former champ and fan-favorite Laurel Stucky. The Free Agents winner hasn’t competed since War of the Worlds 2 back in 2019. But the popular vet is finally back to compete with her good friend, adult film star Jakk Maddox. Here’s everything we know about the Ex on the Beach: Peak of Love alum.

Laurel Stucky and Jakk Maddox | MTV

Jakk Maddox is a rookie competitor in ‘The Challenge: Ride or Dies’

The theme Ride or Dies features teammates who have strong bonds — like close friends, family members, and spouses. A group of seasoned Challenge vets are teaming up with the people they consider to be their “ride or die.” So, fans will be introduced to a number of rookies.

Laurel’s partner Jakk is one of those Challenge rookies, but he’s not totally new to reality TV. He was part of Ex on the Beach: Peak of Love in Queenstown, New Zealand. He arrived in episode 2 looking for a second chance at love with his ex, Adore Delano, who was known for his appearances on RuPaul’s Drag Race and American Idol.

Jakk left the show in episode 9, but still had a number of hookups. Including one with former Challenge star, Marlon Williams. He also had a few Challenge stars as his EOTB castmates that season — Jemmye Caroll, Nicole Zanatta, and (of course) Laurel. Sam Bird — Kailah Casillas’ new husband and her partner on Challenge Season 38 — also appeared in the Peak of Love season.

Laurel Stucky’s partner is an adult film star

Jakk is 26 years old and originally from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. When he’s not on reality TV, Jakk is an author, personal trainer, and adult film star. According to EOTB Wiki, he uses the name Trent Marx and has appeared for studios Say Uncle and Sketchy Sex. He wrote a book of poetry titled Post Traumatic Sex Disorder, which talks about his life experiences.

On Instagram, Jakk has over 10,000 followers but his account is set to private. He also has a TikTok and Twitter account. On September 15, he shared his The Challenge: Ride or Dies casting announcement and gave a shout-out to Laurel.

Say hello to #TeamBebe ? where the B's stand for BRILLIANT ? and BALLSY. ?



See how Laurel and Jakk compete as partners when The Challenge: Ride Or Dies premieres WED OCT 12 at 8/7c on @MTV! #TheChallenge38 pic.twitter.com/DAovzCd3Al — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) September 27, 2022

“Friendship isn’t about who you’ve known the longest, it’s about who came and never left your side… And no one rides for you like @laurelstucky,” Jakk wrote in his caption.

A few days later, he retweeted a video clip that featured Laurel and wrote, “Now that’s my best friend” along with a heart emoji. In March, Jakk announced on Instagram that he was engaged to boyfriend Daryn Marquis, who he’s been dating for a while.

Do Laurel Stucky and Jakk Maddox have a target on their back in ‘The Challenge: Ride or Dies?’

With Laurel being a champ who has made the finals four times, this could definitely give Jakk an advantage in his rookie season. However, that kind of experience could also end up putting a target on their backs. After all, Laurel is still one of the strongest competitors in the game.

According to spoilers, Laurel and Jakk are going to know the Dagger Pull inside and out by the time the season is over. And, fans should expect one of the hookups in the house to be between Laurel and Jordan Wiseley.

The Challenge: Ride or Dies premieres Wednesday, October 12 on MTV.

