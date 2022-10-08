‘The Challenge: Ride or Dies’ Cast: Former Champ Amber Borzotra Is Bringing In the Big Guns With Boyfriend Chauncey Palmer

The Challenge: Ride or Dies will feature former champ Amber Borzotra competing once again for the $1 million prize. And this time, she had the option of teaming up with the person she has the closest bond with — her boyfriend Chauncey Palmer. Now that she’s brought in the big guns, does this mean Amber is destined for another win?

Caution: Minor spoilers ahead!

‘The Challenge: Ride or Dies’ marks Chauncey Palmer’s reality TV debut

Fan favorite cast members of The Challenge are testing their bonds with the people they are closest to by teaming up with them to compete on season 38, Ride or Dies. That means that some of the contestants are teaming up with reality TV rookies — one of those teams being Double Agents winner Amber Borzotra and her boyfriend, Chauncey Palmer. They’ve dubbed themselves “Team Chamba.”

Palmer is a 23-year-old personal trainer, former college basketball player, and social media influencer who refers to himself in his Instagram bio as an athlete and certified transformation specialist. Borzotra describes her boyfriend of nine months (at the time of filming) as her “soulmate” and “twin flame,” who is mentally strong and has bulging muscles.

Amber Borzotra is bringing in the big guns

In their Challenge Season 38 promotional video, Palmer noted that Borzotra has a strong social game. But considering that many believe she coasted to her first win as a rookie by being the teammate of GOAT CT Tamburello in the final, that social currency might not be as valuable as Palmer thinks it is. Not to mention the fact that she caused plenty of drama in Spies, Lies, and Allies while beefing with Fessy Shafaat, and house politics are not her strong suit.

Borzotra’s strength in the game is obviously her height, her thin build, and her cardio. She has the ability to run long distances, and do it quickly. And, she was competitive in dailies and eliminations last season. However, Borzotra does have her physical weaknesses — she lacks power and raw strength.

To score another victory on The Challenge she had no choice but to bring in the big guns and fill in the gaps in her game, and Palmer is an impressive physical specimen. They might just be the most physically impressive duo in season 38.

Do Amber Borzotra and Chauncey Palmer have a chance to win ‘The Challenge: Ride or Dies?’

According to numerous spoiler accounts online, we know that Borzotra and Palmer do extremely well in The Challenge: Ride or Dies. For the second time in three seasons, Borzotra will make it to the finals. Which, of course, means that Palmer makes it to the finals in his rookie season.

Do they win it all? We won’t spoil it for you. But, we will tell you that they are competing against Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio and Nany González, Tori Deal and Devin Walker, and Fessy Shafaat and Moriah Jadea. This final is gonna be good.

The Challenge: Ride or Dies premieres October 12 on MTV.

