‘The Challenge: Ride or Dies’ Cast: Kailah Bird and Her Partner Sam Are Both Reality TV Vets — Will That Cause an Early Exit?

The Challenge: Ride or Dies will feature a mixture of veterans and newcomers to the MTV competition series. Fan-favorite players are teaming up with the most important people in their lives to compete for the $1 million prize. One of the 17 teams in season 38 is Kailah Bird (formerly known as Kailah Casillas) and her new husband Sam. Unlike some of the other teams, both Kailah and Sam are reality TV vets. Will that cause an early exit?

Sam Bird is making his debut on ‘The Challenge’ in season 38

Fans of The Challenge are extremely familiar with Kailah, as the Real World: Go Big or Go Home star has appeared on the main series five times. She’s also competed in the spinoffs — Champs vs. Stars 2 and All Stars 3. She made the finals in Vendettas and All Stars 3, but has yet to score her first win.

Meanwhile, her Ride or Dies partner Sam is making his Challenge debut after appearing on numerous dating reality shows. He made his debut in 2018 on Love Island UK Season 4, and then followed that up with MTV’s Ex on the Beach Season 4, Peak of Love.

When he’s not appearing on reality shows, Sam is a DJ, producer, and content creator. On his Instagram bio, the 29-year-old native of Norwich, England, lists himself as the Head of Music and Entertainment for Fanvue.

Both Kailah and her partner are reality TV vets — will that cause an early exit?

With both Kailah and Sam being reality TV vets — and with Kailah having two previous finals appearances — could this put a target on their backs and cause an early exit in Ride or Dies?

According to spoiler accounts, Kailah and Sam did extremely well on the first challenge. And, they were absolutely perceived as threats from day one.

“They not only were going to be working with the teams coming in, but they were also likely to win a daily,” the spoilers reveal. “She was also accused of rallying the vets together.”

It was also revealed that Johnny Middlebrooks and his partner Ravyn Rochelle won the first daily, and targeted Devin Walker and Tori Deal against Kailah and Sam. We won’t reveal where they finished. But, Showbiz Cheat Sheet will share that Kailah and Sam did not make it to the five-day final that ends with a puzzle.

Kailah and Sam Bird eloped before filming started for ‘The Challenge: Ride or Dies’

The cast of The Challenge: Ride or Dies departed for Argentina on May 22 to film season 38. But just two months prior, Kailah and Sam eloped in Gibraltar after getting engaged in 2020. Kailah made the announcement on Instagram, sharing a photo of the happy bride and groom.

“3.3.22 ? We eloped! I never dreamt of having a big wedding, so we decided to take a trip to Gibraltar and do it the most intimate way possible, just us ?” Kailah wrote. “I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you, @samrobertbird ?”

The Challenge: Ride or Dies premieres October 12 on MTV.

