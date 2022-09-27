‘The Challenge: Ride or Dies’: Is Johnny Bananas the Key For Nany González to Take Home Her First Win?

The Challenge: Ride or Dies is coming soon to MTV, and there are some powerhouse teams in the cast. Season 38 will mark the first time that contestants get to choose their own partners — from best friends to exes to someone they’ve competed against in the past.

One team that stands out is Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio and Nany González. The GOAT has seven wins under his belt, while Nany has come close numerous times but never won. Could Bananas be the key for Nany to take home her first win?

Caution: Spoilers ahead!

‘The Challenge: Ride or Dies’ cast is filled with fan-favorites

According to a press release from MTV, viewers of The Challenge: Ride or Dies will see if “the seemingly unbreakable bonds between friends, family and partners survive the competition.” A total of 17 teams competed in Argentina for the $1 million prize — including a number of fan favorites — and TJ Lavin is the host once again.

In addition to Bananas and Nany, season 38 will see the return of other fan favorites. Including Aneesa Ferreira, Laurel Stucky, Darrell Taylor, Kaycee Clark, Nelson Thomas, Tori Deal, and Jordan Wiseley. Here’s a look at the teams.

Amber Borzotra and her boyfriend Chauncey Palmer

Analyse Talavera and Tommy Bracco

Aneesa Ferreira and Jordan Wiseley

Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio and Nany González

Colleen Schneider and Kim Tränka

Darrell Taylor and Veronica Portillo

Devin Walker and Tori Deal

Emmy Russ and Nam Vo

Fessy Shafaat and influencer Moriah Jadea

Horacio Gutiérrez and Olivia Kaiser

Jakk Maddox and Laurel Stucky

Jay Starrett and Michele Fitzgerald

Johnny Middlebrooks and influencer Ravyn Rochelle

Kailah Casillas and Sam Bird

Kaycee Clark and her brother Kenny Clark

Nelson Thomas and Nurys Mateo

Turabi “Turbo” Çamkiran and his “girlfriend” Tamara Alfaro

Is Johnny Bananas the key for Nany González to Take Home Her First Win?

The Challenge: Ride or Dies will mark the 12th season that Nany has competed. She’s come close to winning numerous times, but things always fall apart at the last minute.

“Season after season, it’s the same song and dance: I go home right before the final. For me, this is everything,” Nany said when she claimed her gold skull on season 36 Double Agents.

At the time, she hoped that would change her luck — but it didn’t. She ended up coming in third. The following season Spies, Lies, and Allies, Nany took fourth place. And in Season 25 Free Agents, Nany was the runner-up — her best finish in 11 seasons.

Nany is already an extremely strong player on her own. But now that she’s teamed up with the GOAT, could he be the key to her taking home her first win? He definitely could be.

Bananas and Nany enter ‘The Challenge: Ride or Dies’ as a ‘twist’

When MTV dropped the trailer for The Challenge: Ride or Dies, Nany and Bananas definitely made their presence known. In the clip, Free Agents winner Laurel reacts to seeing the duo by saying, “Not Bananas and Nany!”

As it turns out, Bananas and Nany actually missed the first challenge before being introduced to the game as a twist. And according to internet spoiler accounts, Bananas and Nany will make it to the final along with Amber and Chauncey, Tori and Devin, and Fessy and Moriah.

The Challenge: Ride or Dies premieres October 12 on MTV.

