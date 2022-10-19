‘The Challenge: Ride or Dies’ Spoilers: Nam Vo Is Back for More After 2 Early Exits

The Challenge: Ride or Dies began with a stacked cast of 17 teams that included Nam Vo and Emmy Russ. Nam is back for more after his sudden departure last season in Spies, Lies, and Allies. And he’s brought along his good friend Emmy Russ to compete in her rookie season of The Challenge.

Caution: The Challenge Season 38 spoilers regarding Nam Vo and Emmy Russ ahead!

Nam Vo returns for ‘The Challenge: Ride or Dies’ — who is his partner Emmy Russ?

This season of The Challenge is all about “unbreakable bonds between friends, and partners,” and Nam chose Emmy to play the game with him against some serious competition. The two appear to be exact opposites, as her outspoken, energetic personality is quite the contrast to Nam’s calm demeanor.

She is a 23-year-old model and actress from Hamburg, Germany who is making her Challenge debut in season 38, but she’s no stranger to reality TV. Emmy previously appeared on Germany’s Big Brother and Beauty and the Nerd.

Emmy also made appearances as herself or a contestant on the international TV show Promi Big Brother — which is similar to Celebrity Big Brother in America — and the Spanish reality show Secret Story: la casa de los secretos.

Nam Vo is back after early exits in the last two seasons

Fans of The Challenge are familiar with Nam, as he’s competed on the show twice after appearing on Ultimate Beastmaster. However, his first two attempts at the prize money have been less than spectacular.

In his first season, Double Agents, he was forced to leave in the middle of the game due to a back injury. Then in Spies, Lies, and Allies, Nam abruptly left without explanation. It was later revealed that he had tested posted for COVID.

“What I can tell you guys is…trust me when I tell you that it was one of the hardest times I had to go through in my life. I was absolutely devastated and heartbroken. I wish absolutely nobody that kind of experience I had to go through,” he wrote on Instagram.

Emmy Russ quits before they really get started on ‘The Challenge: Ride or Dies’

Nam has had terrible luck in his first two seasons of The Challenge, and it appears that his unlucky streak continues in Ride or Dies. Once again, his exit wasn’t his fault.

According to Reddit spoilers, in the second episode of the season Emmy quits the show, and her decision automatically DQ’s Nam. Showrunner Emer Harkin told Entertainment Weekly that Nam’s brief return was “shocking.”

“And we’ve got a reappearance from Nam [Vo] that’s going to shock you all. Oh my God, poor Nam, I won’t say more than that,” Harkin teased.

It’s unclear exactly what makes Emmy want to leave the competition before it really gets started. But fans will hopefully find out more details when the episode airs. Emmy and Nam’s shocking exit will take place on the October 19 episode of The Challenge: Ride or Dies on MTV. New episodes drop on the network every Wednesday.

