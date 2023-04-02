‘The Challenge’: Rodrigo Cascón Reportedly Tore His Hamstring in Half

The Challenge: Argentina finalist and celebrity chef Rodrigo Cascón competed in World Championship but was eliminated in episode 4 after sustaining an injury. It wasn’t clarified on the show, but he reportedly tore his hamstring in half.

Rodrigo Cascón injured his leg during ‘The Challenge: World Championship’

Celebrity chef Rodrigo “Rodri” Cascón performed well in The Challenge: Argentina, winning all the daily challenges except for one, an elimination, and placing fourth in the finals.

He returned for World Championship as a Global MVP as part of Team Argentina and picked veteran Nia Moore as his teammate.

The Argentinians are bringing the heat ? & the energy ? to #ChallengeWorldChamp! Watch Rodrigo, Claudia, Benja & Jujuy step foot on the global stage as they fly their Argentinian flags high ?? on The Challenge: World Championship right now on @paramountplus! ? pic.twitter.com/pVjeSKcEOJ — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) March 8, 2023

After losing Claudia Albertario and Sofia “Jujuy” Jiménez in the first two eliminations, Team Argentina became the easy vote.

Therefore, when Rodri and Nia finished last in episode 4’s Gates of Hell challenge, the rest of the cast didn’t hesitate to nominate Benjamín “Benja” Alfonso and Jodi Weatherton against them to ensure another team from their country is out of the competition. During the challenge, it was revealed that Rodri injured his leg, but he gave it his all as they were eliminated first due to Nia finishing last.

Rodri reportedly tore his hamstring in half

The elimination game required the pairs to transfer oil up a steep incline and into a bucket, with the first team to fill it to a specific line winning.

Primarily due to his injury, they didn’t beat Jodi and Benja and were sent home. Following his elimination, MVP for Team USA, War of the Worlds finalist Theo Campbell clarified the chef’s injury during an episode of Death, Taxes, and Bananas podcast.

This week on the official Challenge podcast @TheRealNiaMoore's back to talk about her health, her redemption arc, and working with Rodrigo in #ChallengeWorldChamp. ?



Listen here ➡️ https://t.co/0Ws30gIyzO pic.twitter.com/9iJBRofTrR — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) March 24, 2023

According to the UK native, Jodi and Benja won by a closer margin than he would have expected, given the issue. Theo revealed that Rodri tore his hamstring in half resulting in bad bruising that prevented him from fully walking.

Additionally, the track star pointed out that Nia couldn’t make it to the top. Therefore, the chef did a lot of work during the elimination. By participating in the Arena game, Theo thinks he increased his healing process by months. Regardless, he admires the Argentina finalist for not quitting.

Team Argentina might be wiped out by episode 6

After Rodri and Nia exited the game, the cast wondered if they should continue taking the easy route and targeting Team Argentina, which only consists of Benja and Jodi now, or switch up the strategy.

While strong duos are afraid of going after other threats as they don’t want to start that precedent, The Challenge: USA champs Danny McCray and Sarah Lacina are ready to make moves. When Wes Bergmann and Zara Zoffany finished last, earning a spot in elimination, they took the opportunity to put their working relationship with Australia’s Grant Crapp and Emily Seebohm to the test.

Vamos Argentina! ? These Global MVPs are fired ? up to compete in the FIRST-EVER Challenge World Championship! ? Watch them represent their beloved country ?? on #ChallengeWorldChamp streaming NOW on @paramountplus! ? pic.twitter.com/wTaEMkroJZ — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) March 8, 2023

They planned to nominate Jordan Wiseley and Kaz Crossley and Jonna Mannion and Grant, hoping that daily winners Kiki Morris and Darrell Taylor would remain loyal to Team Australia, resulting in Jordan and Kaz going into elimination.

However, Ben Driebergen changed his vote at the last second, ultimately causing a stalemate as Danny refused to turn on the Australians. Therefore, Kiki and Darrell have the final say and can pick any team to face Wes and Zara. Will they take a shot at Jordan and Kaz, turn on Team Australia, or put in the easy vote, Benja and Jodi? The Challenge: World Championship airs Wednesdays on Paramount+.