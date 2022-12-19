‘The Challenge’ Rookie Moriah Jadea Says Aneesa Ferreira Was ‘Dismissive’ of Her

The Challenge veteran Faysal “Fessy” Shafaat returned for his fourth season, Ride or Dies, alongside Orlando-based influencer rookie Moriah Jadea. When the game turned individual, he seemingly turned on his “ride or die” by tricking her into picking a weaker team. Following the episode, Moriah defended her strategy for choosing her squad and explained why she didn’t want to team up with longstanding veteran Aneesa Ferreira.

Moriah Jadea picked a seemingly inferior team when she and Fessy Shafaat split during ‘The Challenge: Ride or Dies’

Due to winning the mini-final challenge in episode 9 of The Challenge: Ride or Dies, team Faysal “Fessy” Shafaat and Moriah Jadea had the opportunity of choosing their squads as the game turned individual.

He immediately noted the two weren’t working together anymore, instead considering Kaycee Clark his “ride or die,” and wanted to mess her up so she would pick a weaker team.

She incorrectly thought he would choose his ally Nelson Thomas first, allowing her to select love interest Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio as she wanted Jordan Wiseley with her initial choice.

Instead, he picked Bananas with his first male pick, refusing to allow her to have both strong competitors on her team. After the schoolyard draft, Fessy ended up with the physically bigger team while she had more of a smaller and more strategic squad.

Moriah defended her strategy for picking teams on Twitter

She defended her moves on Twitter after the episode, noting she wouldn’t have gotten everyone she wanted regardless.

Moriah wanted to choose Jordan first because she knew her former teammate considered him a threat.

She continued, noting if she chose Bananas as her first choice, then she would have Aneesa Ferreira on her team, as the other squad automatically receives the partner of the person selected.

Additionally, she pointed out that if she had chosen Tori Deal before Amber Borzotra, then she would have had more rookies on her team. One fan replied that Aneesa holds the record for the most elimination wins and now has to compete against her.

Moriah said she felt Aneesa Ferreira was ‘dismissive’ of her

However, Moriah claimed it went deeper than that, admitting she didn’t want to team up with Aneesa because she felt the veteran was “dismissive of me and only nice when convenient” to her.

Additionally, in an interview with Johnny Bananas for his podcast Death, Taxes, and Bananas, she explained why she wanted to win the mini-final so badly.

In the episode, it is presented as though Fessy desperately wants to secure a daily victory to prove he can stack up with the best. However, she claimed she motivated him by relaying information she overheard with Amber.

According to the rookie, they listened to Devin Walker and Tori plotting to make big moves through the walls. She believes she heard her and Fessy’s name and told them they couldn’t let the veteran pair win the upcoming challenge. The Challenge: Ride or Dies airs Wednesdays on MTV.