‘The Challenge’: Sarah Rice Confirmed She Intended to Compete on ‘All Stars 4’

The Challenge favorite Sarah Rice initially claimed she wouldn’t appear in another season of the competitive franchise. However, the two-time champ recently confirmed rumors that she intended to compete in spinoff All Stars 4 after a six-year break if producers met her only request.

Reportedly, filming for The Challenge: All Stars 4 is slated to begin soon, and production is allegedly in its last stages of finalizing the cast.

Popular spoiler accounts GamerVev and PinkRose also claimed that several “iconic personalities” who viewers have wanted to see compete again, including two-time champs Sarah Rice, Susie Meister, and Ashley Mitchell, Extreme Challenge winner Julie Stoffer, veteran Shane Landrum, and one-time finalists Marie Roda, Marlon Williams, and Dustin Zito accepted the availability call but have since gotten dropped from the cast.

Sarah confirmed the news in a TikTok video, explaining she agreed to join the All Stars cast if Susie competed as well.

She claimed the producers initially complied, noting, “we’ll get back to you with the info.” However, when the two-time player followed up with the crew, she said they refused to tell her the confirmed cast. “Well, now I guess I’m never going,” Sarah concluded the video.

Sarah recently explained why she wouldn’t return for another season of ‘The Challenge’

After winning back-to-back seasons, Battle of the Exes 2 and Rivals 3, Sarah never returned to the competitive franchise.

Most fans believe her decision had something to do with her experience on Rivals 3, in which Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio memorably kept the entire $275,000 prize money for himself.

However, in an August 2021 TikTok video, the two-time champ explained she currently works in a private practice as a therapist with a “full client load.”

Due to the dedication her job requires, she’s unable to leave for weeks at a time, as The Challenge requires. She called it her “dream job” and noted that becoming a reality television personality was never a part of her long-term plan as she saw the “dark sides” of the occupation.

Johnny ‘Bananas’ Devenanzio on taking the money from Sarah in ‘Rivals 3’

During the docuseries, The Challenge: Untold History, episode 4 focused on the “G.O.A.Ts” of the franchise, with one segment dedicated to the winningest competitor.

One episode highlighted his controversial decision to keep the money, and he initially defended his move by pointing out that Sarah turned on him first during Battle of the Exes 2. Therefore, Johnny Bananas claimed he “prayed” he wouldn’t have to compete with her when they returned for Rivals 3.

Although Bananas has acted callous about his decision by poking fun at it and insisting he wanted to make good TV, the seven-time champ emotionally reflected on it in an unseen confessional included in the docuseries. He called his choice “f***ing tough” and hoped Sarah understood that he made the move, unsure if he would get another chance to claim that amount of money.

Additionally, he claimed the choice had nothing to do with revenge. Bananas felt cursed as he returned for six more seasons, unable to make the finals. He finally broke through in season 35’s Total Madness, securing his historic seventh victory. The Challenge airs Wednesdays on MTV.