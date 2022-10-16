‘The Challenge’ Season 38: Does Kaycee Clark Return After Early Exit?

The Challenge champion Kaycee Clark and her brother appeared to be a promising team for season 38’s Ride or Dies. However, they were removed before the first elimination. Why did Kaycee exit the game, and does she return?

Kaycee and Kenny Clark seem to return to ‘The Challenge 38’

The Challenge Season 38’s Ride or Dies kicked off with the teams entering the house and introducing themselves. Reigning champ Kaycee Clark came into the season paired with her brother, Kenny.

The two always had a close relationship, and she looked forward to competing with him, especially since girlfriend Nany González hadn’t entered the game at that point.

Three seasons and three finals?! ? Kaycee sure came to play! Here's a look back at her best moments on The Challenge so far. ? pic.twitter.com/KH50ZZsaTu — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) January 12, 2022

However, they didn’t get to participate in one challenge together as the team was pulled from the house. Host TJ Lavin didn’t clarify the disqualification but brought in two pairs to replace them: Emmy Russ and Nam Vo and rookies Olivia Kaiser and Horacio Gutiérrez.

Following her exit, Kaycee revealed in an interview with Entertainment Weekly that they exited due to positive COVID-19 tests. It appears as though Kaycee and her brother do return to the game at some point. She is seen competing in a water challenge in a super-sized trailer for the rest of the season.

Kaycee is a reigning Challenge champion

The Big Brother 20 champ debuted in season 35’s Total Madness and had a decent record, winning three daily missions and eliminating Kailah Casillas for a ticket to the final.

However, she placed second, going home empty-handed. She returned for season 36’s Double Agents and performed better, particularly alongside Leroy Garrett. However, her ally Fessy Shafaat wanted to compete with her in the finals and threw himself into elimination to do so.

Kaycee and CT have a big decision to make. If you were in their position, would you share the ?? #TheChallenge37 pic.twitter.com/dy8tiy30us — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) December 17, 2021

Unfortunately, she injured herself during a leg, ultimately placing fourth in the competition. Following back-to-back final appearances, Kaycee got her first win in season 37’s Spies, Lies, and Allies.

She partnered with rookie Emanuel Neagu, and they remained together during the team twist, joining the Emerald Cell. The group competed well, winning all but three daily missions. On her way to the finals, she had to eliminate her girlfriend Nany, but it was worth it as she won alongside CT Tamburello, walking away with a total of $403,000.

Kaycee is still dating Nany González

Nany showed interest in Kaycee during Total Madness, but it didn’t go beyond that, as the BB champ had a girlfriend at the time. Although they both returned for Double Agents, the two didn’t appear to have many interactions.

Around March 2021, shortly before Spies, Lies, and Allies began filming, Kaycee and her longtime girlfriend Tayler Jiminez unfollowed each other on social media and removed pictures, including one another.

All eyes are on Nany and Kaycee when they start to get a little flirty at the bar.



See what happens Wednesday on The Challenge: Total Madness at 8/7c on @mtv. #TheChallenge35 pic.twitter.com/wARRJBLKYO — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) May 11, 2020

After some back-and-forth on Twitter, the couple went public with their relationship as season 37 premiered. The romance between the veterans was featured in Spies, Lies, and Allies, as one episode included a planned date.

Speaking about their relationship during an August 2021 episode of The Challenge: Aftermath, Nany claimed they began romantically seeing each other after becoming single. However, Kaycee’s ex disagreed as she implied the two connected while they were still in a relationship. Kaycee and Nany are still together. In November 2021, Nany asked for IVF recommendations, suggesting the two are looking at expanding their family. The Challenge 38 airs Wednesdays on MTV.

