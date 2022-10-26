‘The Challenge’ Season 38: Fessy Says He’s Only ‘Worried About’ Jordan and CT — Not Johnny ‘Bananas’

MTV’s The Challenge Season 38 cast includes numerous veteran players who are major threats to win. Jordan Wiseley and Aneesa Ferreira enter the competition in episode 3. And Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio and Nany González crushed the daily challenge after entering in episode 2. Fessy Shafaat should be concerned about Johnny “Bananas” winning yet another season, but it seems he’s not. Here’s what Fessy tweeted.

[Spoiler alert: The Challenge Season 38 spoilers ahead regarding Fessy Shafaat.]

Fessy Shafaat says CT Tamburello and Jordan Wiseley are his biggest competition

‘The Challenge’ Season 38 star Fessy Shafaat | Monty Brinton/CBS via Getty Images

Fessy Shafaat got his start on Big Brother. He joined The Challenge Season 38 cast in the hopes of pulling off a win. While he made it to the finals in both Total Madness and Double Agents, he has yet to take home the big money.

While Fessy can’t yet call himself a Challenge champion, his ego often gets in the way of the competition. On Oct. 22, 2022, he tweeted that he believes there are only two men in the cast history he considers threatening. “Out of everyone I’ve played The Challenge with, I gotta say for me, if [we’re] talking ’bout the male side, the GOAT gotta be either CT or Jordan,” he tweeted, according to Reddit. “Everyone else I’m not really worried about tbh.”

CT Tamburello won Rivals II, Invasion of the Champions, Champs vs. Stars, Champs vs. Stars 2, War of the Worlds 2, Double Agents, and Spies, Lies & Allies, and he’s known as one of the best competitors to ever play the game. Jordan Wiseley, who’s competing on The Challenge Season 38, won Battle of the Exes II, Dirty 30, and War of the Worlds 2.

He doesn’t feel threatened by Johnny ‘Bananas’ Devenanzio

Johnny ‘Bananas’ Devenanzio and Nany González | Paramount

Fessy Shafaat pointed out two major threats to him winning any future seasons of The Challenge — but he didn’t include Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio in his tweet. Johnny has won more seasons of The Challenge than any other, and he dominated the daily challenge with Nany González in The Challenge Season 38 Episode 2. With this in mind, Fessy should be worried about playing Ride or Dies with Johnny in the house.

“Funny he’s ‘not worried’ about Bananas but he literally already beat him in a final,” a fan wrote on Reddit regarding Johnny’s past win.

“To be fair, Johnny is decent at challenges but he’s more of a threat politically,” another fan wrote. “But Faysal, as always, needs to take a seat.”

“I hate Bananas with a passion but dude’s best of both worlds,” another fan reasoned. “Great physical player and has the mouthpiece of a dictator.”

‘The Challenge’ Season 38 spoilers: How far does Fessy get?

With Fessy Shafaat competing in The Challenge Season 38 with his ride-or-die, Moriah Jadea, he has stiff competition to go against to get to the top. So, how far does he make it?

According to The Challenge Season 38 spoilers posted to Reddit, Fessy and Moriah come in fifth place. They nearly make it to the finals before losing in an elimination. The remaining four teams then head to the final.

Given how well Johnny “Bananas” does this season, we think Fessy should reconsider who he considers a major threat.

The Challenge Season 38 airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

