‘The Challenge’ Season 38: Jay Got Caught up in an off-Camera Love Triangle

The Challenge Season 38 has featured its share of flings and love triangles. From Fessy Shafaat cuddling multiple female competitors to Tori Deal and Jordan Wiseley’s emotional conversation surrounding their breakup, this season has featured so many romances that fans are comparing it to a dating show. Apparently, more love affairs happened during the season that hasn’t been included in the episodes so far. Veteran Jay Starrett revealed he got caught up in his own situation that didn’t make the final cut.

Jay Starrett reportedly got caught up in an off-camera love triangle

The Challenge Season 38: Ride or Dies already has a few love triangles, including Johnny Middlebrooks, Ravyn Rochelle, and Nurys Mateo, as well as Fessy Shafaat with Laurel Stucky, Colleen Schneider, and Michele Fitzgerald.

Jay Starrett also apparently got himself caught up snuggling up with multiple female competitors, but the episodes didn’t include it.

An emotional goodbye ? Jay reflects on being loyal to partner Theresa and taking an L to warrior Leroy. #TheChallenge36 pic.twitter.com/Vd05TrxGlJ — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) January 31, 2021

Speaking with hosts Da’Vonne Rogers and Aneesa Ferreira, who is also competing in Ride or Dies on the MTV’s Official Challenge podcast, Jay admitted he had a thing with several girls in the house.

However, he noted he got himself into trouble early in the competition by having a flirty relationship with rookies Olivia Kaiser and Colleen. The veteran got caught spending time with both of them, ultimately resulting in his “apology tour.” Ride or Dies hasn’t featured Jay’s romances yet.

Johnny Middlebrooks was involved in a love triangle with teammate Ravyn Rochelle and rookie Nurys Mateo

Rookie team Johnny and Ravyn entered the season as friends, but she appeared to want more.

It seemed as though Johnny might have implied he wanted to work on a relationship with her during the season, but he ended up pursuing newcomer Nurys instead.

Johnny and Ravyn killed that! We're proud too ? #TheChallenge38 pic.twitter.com/mpzGkFUNxL — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) October 27, 2022

The two weren’t shy about their romance, and it upset Ravyn as she wanted more support from her partner. They started off the competition strong by winning the first daily mission of the season.

The newcomers preferred to use their power by targeting veterans and made their position clear when they threw Kailah Casillas and her husband, Sam Bird, straight into elimination. Although their alliance with Jay gave them an extra week in the house, they were thrown into elimination every week until they went home.

Fessy Shafaat also had his share of romances during ‘The Challenge 38’

Fessy has had a romance in the house every season he’s competed in since splitting from longtime girlfriend, Big Brother star Haleigh Broucher.

This season, he’s spent time cuddling with Laurel, Michele, and Colleen, but they don’t seem to know about each other.

Reality is setting in for Fessy #TheChallenge36 pic.twitter.com/D5jm1GKnVa — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) April 22, 2021

Apparently, he stayed in a well-hidden room that helped hide his activities. During an episode of the Death, Taxes, and Bananas podcast, Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio shared a story about an area flooding, causing Laurel to slip and fall on her way to cuddle with Fessy.

Currently, it seems as though Fessy decided to pursue Colleen, and Laurel has developed a fling with rookie Horacio Gutiérrez. The Challenge Season 38: Ride or Dies airs Wednesdays on MTV.