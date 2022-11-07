‘The Challenge’ Season 38: Jordan Admits He’s ‘Disappointed’ He Didn’t Get to Compete With Turbo

The Challenge champion Turbo Çamkıran was eliminated shortly before rival Jordan Wiseley entered the house as a “heavy hitter.” Jordan admitted he was “disappointed” to have just missed him as he wanted to spend at least one night in the house together. The two got into a memorably heated altercation during War of the Worlds 2, resulting in Turbo’s disqualification.

Turbo Çamkıran eliminated second to last on ‘The Challenge 38’

During The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2, three-time champ Jordan Wiseley and Turabi “Turbo” Çamkıran got into several arguments, ultimately disqualifying the latter.

Turbo returned for the first time since then for season 38’s Ride or Dies alongside girlfriend Tamara Alfaro. He immediately rubbed people the wrong way by getting into a seemingly random argument with Laurel Stucky before the cast entered the house.

When Nany Gonzalez came into power, she wanted to give her War of the Worlds teammate what he asked for, but Turbo refused to talk to her. She threw him into elimination anyway, and he and Tamara competed against rookies Olivia Kaiser and Horacio Gutierrez.

Wanting Turbo out of the house, the cast helped the newcomers in the puzzle-based Zone, sending the champ out of the house in second to last place. Following their eliminations, “heavy hitters” Jordan Wiseley and Aneesa Ferreira entered the house.

Jordan Wiseley admits he’s ‘disappointed’ he didn’t get to compete with Turbo

Speaking with co-star and seven-time winner Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio on his podcast, Death, Taxes, and Bananas, Jordan admitted he was “disappointed” to see that he just missed his nemesis.

He then explained he and Aneesa didn’t know who got eliminated but immediately figured it out by Turbo’s signature walk.

Jordan hoped to have spent at least a night in the house with his rival because he wanted to joke with him about a tennis ball Turbo carried.

The two then talked about the War of the Worlds champion’s apparent downfall from a fan-favorite. Bananas thought his win and the love from the viewers hyped him up, causing him to become unlikeable and not enjoyable in the house.

Turbo and Jordan got into a heated argument during ‘The Challenge’ Season 34

During War of the Worlds 2, Ashley Mitchell told Turbo that Jordan talked badly about him behind his back, attempting to pit the strong players against each other.

It worked as they got into an argument which eventually escalated. They couldn’t work out their differences, and another altercation got heated to the point where production got involved. Apparently, Turbo then tried to attack the crew, resulting in his immediate disqualification.

In an interview following the season, Jordan named Turbo the most overrated, upsetting the former champ.

Therefore, Turbo responded by calling the three-time winner a “fake, funky, coward chicken champ” on social media. Additionally, he reminded Jordan that he won what many, including host TJ Lavin, consider the most challenging final in the show’s history. The Challenge 38 airs Wednesdays on MTV.