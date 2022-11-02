MTV’s The Challenge: Ride or Dies is heating up with tougher teams than ever. So far, the season has brought back notable veteran players like Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio, Jordan Wiseley, and Aneesa Ferreira. And episode 4 is bringing the heat with a terrifying heights challenge. So, who heads home? Here are The Challenge Season 38 spoilers.

[Spoiler alert: The Challenge Season 38 spoilers ahead regarding the elimination in episode 4.]

‘The Challenge’ Season 38 Episode 4 features a fear-inducing daily challenge

The Challenge Season 38 Episode 4 continues forward after an unexpected third episode. Episode 3 showed Tori Deal coming face to face with ex-fiancé Jordan Wiseley. As for the elimination, the vets managed to stay in the clear. Johnny Middlebrooks and Ravyn Rochelle went home after losing to Horacio Gutierrez and Olivia Kayser.

A new preview for the daily challenge in episode 4 shows the remaining players facing their fear of heights. As one teammate hangs from a trapeze, another has to jump from a building and grab on.

“She better make the leap of faith right into my arms,” Jay Starrett tells the camera.

“I know that this is exactly in Jay’s wheelhouse, so I’m really excited for him,” Michele Fitzgerald added. “I have so much anxiety about jumping.”

Chauncey Palmer and Amber Borzotra also expressed their fear. “I’m more nervous for him; he hates heights,” Amber noted.

“This isn’t the first time that Johnny and I have been 300 feet in the air doing some crazy things,” Nany González also shared.

‘The Challenge’ Season 38 spoilers: Who goes home in episode 4?

So, who heads home in The Challenge Season 38 Episode 4? According to The Challenge spoilers posted to Reddit, Tommy Bracco and Analyse Talavera from Big Brother head into elimination and lose against Colleen Schneider and Kim Tranka. Both teams are rookies.

It’s unclear which team loses the daily challenge and which team gets thrown into elimination. Colleen might’ve put a target on her back early on when she lied about the reality show she won in the past. Additionally, she and Kim might be in trouble moving forward, as the veteran players may see them as threats for winning the elimination challenge.

Faysal Shafaat and Colleen Schneider might have a romance brewing

With The Challenge Season 38 spoilers showing Colleen Schneider and Kim Tranka are in trouble this week, we might see the team make moves to get close to the vets for better protection in the game. And it looks like Colleen gets close to Faysal Shafaat. A clip for episode 4 shows the two sharing a bottle of wine by a fire outside.

“For me, coming off two back-to-back losses in the final, I’m not really looking for love,” Faysal tells the camera. “But, I know it usually smacks me in the face every season.”

“It’s so hard to build a deep connection to the veterans, but I really like Fessy,” Colleen adds. The end of the clip then shows Fessy carrying Colleen into the bedroom she shares with Kim.

Will Colleen’s romance with Faysal make or break her time on The Challenge: Ride or Dies? Fans will find out.

The Challenge Season 38 airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

