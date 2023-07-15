‘The Challenge’ Season 39 is currently underway and secrets are starting to spill, including the interesting duo reportedly running this season’s power alliance.

Hold onto your hats, Challenge fans! There’s a storm brewing in season 39, and the winds of change are blowing alliances in an entirely new direction. If you thought you knew what to expect, think again! A new power duo is reportedly on the rise, taking the reins of a formidable coalition.

With filming for season 39 officially underway, here’s a closer look at the shocking duo that just might be helping each other reach the final this year.

TJ Lavin, host of ‘The Challenge’ | Jonne Roriz/Paramount+

A new power alliance has formed for ‘The Challenge’ Season 39

Strategic partnerships play a crucial role in The Challenge. In most seasons, multiple alliances maneuver to eliminate other competitors on their path to the grand finale.

Tori Deal and Devin Walker, for instance, teamed up in season 38, Ride or Dies. The pair joined forces with Aneesa Ferreira and Jordan Wiseley in a dynamic alliance that powered them through to the final round.

Now, it appears that a formidable new alliance has emerged.

Challenge spoiler @GamerVev revealed a new dynamic duo for season 39. Taking to Twitter, the insider revealed that Olivia Kaiser and Nurys Mateo are at the helm of this new alliance.

In response to the news, fans quickly speculated that Michele Fitzgerald was probably the brains behind the alliance. But based on Gamer’s comments, that doesn’t seem to be accurate.

Everything we know about the new season of MTV’s hit reality competition

The wheels are already in motion for season 39 of The Challenge, with the cast and crew busily working on set. Despite the production team’s discretion with spoilers, we have gathered some insights into the potential overarching theme for this season.

Yahoo reports that the upcoming season of The Challenge will embrace a “Redemption” theme. As the name suggests, the season revolves around giving competitors who have yet to secure a victory a second chance.

The concept of redemption isn’t entirely alien to the franchise. In the past, we have witnessed other seasons that were similarly branded as redemption seasons for returning veterans.

However, this new season seems to be putting a unique spin on it, focusing on veterans whose initial seasons might have been less than stellar. This sense of unfinished business may serve as the motivation driving these competitors back into the competition.

‘The Challenge’ Season 39 will feature an interesting twist

Season 39 of The Challenge will introduce a unique twist in the elimination rounds. While contestants who haven’t previously won will compete for the grand prize, a group of mercenaries will do their best to knock them out of the running.

This mercenary group will consist of previous winners. This includes the likes of Tori and Jordan, which should add another layer of intrigue to the competition.

However, these mercenaries will be leaving promptly after their elimination participation. As a result, none of them will qualify to win the final prize.

Croatia, meanwhile, will serve as the backdrop for season 39 of The Challenge. The stunning landscape also played host to Spies, Lies & Allies, serving up an array of captivating backdrops.

With production in high gear, the series is expected to premiere its first episodes later this year on MTV.