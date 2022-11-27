‘The Challenge’ Star Cohutta Grindstaff Engaged to Girlfriend After Dating for 3 Years

Even though Cohutta Grindstaff has only competed in four seasons of The Challenge and never made a finals appearance, he has become a fan-favorite. Recently, he came back to the franchise by participating in spinoff All Stars 2. Before returning, Cohutta met and began dating makeup artist Katelyn Corley. They are now engaged.

Cohutta Grindstaff is engaged to his girlfriend, Katelyn Corley

After three years of dating, The Challenge star Cohutta Grindstaff and girlfriend Katelyn Corley announced their engagement.

They revealed the news with an Instagram carousel featuring pictures of the couple and her proudly showing off her ring. “I got to give the easiest yes of my life last night,” the Montana-based makeup artist and real estate agent shared in a joint post.

RELATED: ‘The Challenge’: Cohutta Grindstaff Thinks ‘All Stars 1’ Was Made for Him: ‘I Was so Bummed’

“You make me one happy woman. Let’s do this forever thing, partner!” She also noted she believes her father would have “hand-picked” him if he had the chance. Several Challengers congratulated the couple in the comment section, including Emily Schromm, Kendal Sheppard, Trishelle Cannatella, Leroy Garrett, Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio, Aneesa Ferreira, Brad Fiorenza, Chet Cannon, Britni Thornton, close friend Abram Boise, and host TJ Lavin.

The couple had dated for at least three years, as their first picture dates back to November 2019, when they enjoyed hunting season in Montana together.

Cohutta previously dated Nany González and KellyAnne Judd

In 2007, Cohutta made his reality TV debut on The Real World: Sydney, where he fell for roommate KellyAnne Judd.

After the show, the two continued a relationship, and she met his parents. However, they called it quits before competing on their first season of The Challenge together, season 16’s The Island.

Cohutta is me every single Halloween. Stream classic seasons of The Challenge on @CBSAllAccess right now and get a free 7-day trial! #CBSAllAccess?https://t.co/QdXPuQIi15 pic.twitter.com/5keZ1QrnC4 — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) October 30, 2020

During his third season, Free Agents, Cohutta and Nany González developed a fling, but he quickly ended things following filming.

The reason behind the breakup is still unclear, but in a 2015 People interview, he admitted he “probably broke her heart” and noted she “didn’t take that very well.” Although the veteran isn’t on bad terms with them, he admitted he likely wouldn’t compete in an Exes season alongside his former flames in a December 2021 interview with Mike Lewis.

Cohutta competed in four seasons of ‘The Challenge’

The Georgia-born reality star had a dismal rookie season as he quickly found himself eliminated by heavy hitters Derrick Kosinski and Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio.

He returned for The Ruins, where he had a better season, winning two back-to-back eliminations. However, the Montana native couldn’t survive a third, only lasting one episode longer. Cohutta came back for Free Agents and started hot, winning the first two daily missions.

If my home looked like Cohutta's ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ would be on repeat all year round. ?❄️? #TheChallengeAllStars2 pic.twitter.com/vTpA7oGx0I — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) November 12, 2021

RELATED: ‘The Challenge’: Casey Cooper on How Her ‘Fresh Meat’ Performance Inspired Her to Return for ‘All Stars 2’

After winning one elimination, he lost the following, resulting in his exit by the end of episode 9. He then briefly competed in Battle of the Bloodlines alongside cousin Jill Tuttle, but they were the second team eliminated.

The appearance turned out to be his last on the flagship franchise, as Cohutta has yet to return. However, he recently returned after a five-year break for spinoff All Stars 2. After winning an elimination, he seemed prime to go far but was disqualified when his partner went home due to a pregnancy. Throughout his four-season career, Cohutta has never competed in a final. The Challenge airs Wednesdays on MTV.