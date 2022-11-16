‘The Challenge’ Star CT Tamburello’s Estranged Wife Will Never Be His Most Famous Relationship

The Challenge star CT Tamburello recently filed for divorce from his wife of four years, Lilianet “Lili” Solares. CT filed the paperwork in a Florida courthouse on Monday, November 14, because he says the marriage is “irretrievably broken.” However, CT’s estranged wife will never be his most famous relationship.

CT Tamburello | Presley Ann/Getty Images for MTV

‘The Challenge’ star’s wedding was featured in an MTV special

TMZ is reporting that CT — who many consider the GOAT of MTV’s reality competition series — has filed for divorce from his wife Lili. The couple tied the knot in 2018, and their wedding was part of an MTV special. They also share a six-year-old son named Christopher Jr.

It’s unclear what caused the split, but there have been breakup rumors in the past. Back in 2020, when CT was filming Double Agents, he told MTV cameras that he and Lili were separated

“I feel like I’ve been running from problems for a long time,” CT said at the time. “I feel like they finally caught up with me. I couldn’t lie to myself anymore.”

The couple eventually reconciled, but then CT sparked breakup rumors in January 2022 when he posted a video with a remix of Halsey’s Without Me. CT shot down those rumors by insisting that he loved his wife.

“Hey guys, quick PSA about my post from last night, I love my wife, we’re not breaking up. I’m sorry if I misled some of you into believing that we were breaking up, that was not my intention,” CT said.

CT Tamburello’s estranged wife will never be his most famous relationship

Despite getting married in front of cameras with their own TV special, CT and Lili’s relationship has been kept relatively private. She has never competed on The Challenge, and CT doesn’t talk much publicly about his wife and son.

Over a decade ago, CT had a much more famous relationship with fellow The Challenge competitor Diem Brown. They first crossed paths on MTV’s The Duel in 2006, which ended up sparking an on-again, off-again romance that fans couldn’t get enough of.

Just weeks before Diem filmed The Duel, she had completed a round of chemotherapy in her public battle with ovarian cancer. During the first couple of episodes, she wore wigs and scarves to cover her hair loss.

But there came a point where Diem had to take her wig off to compete, and it was a huge moment for her. When her fellow competitors saw her bald head for the first time, CT noticed that Diem had turned into “GI Jane, lookin’ like a little sexy supermodel secret agent.”

Diem Brown died in 2014 after competing on ‘The Challenge: Battle of the Exes II’

CT and Diem were on-and-off for years, and their relationship drama played out over numerous seasons of The Challenge. Diem was diagnosed with ovarian cancer a second time and had to go through chemotherapy again before she competed in 2013’s Rivals II.

Just like she did on The Duel, Diem wore a wig. She and CT also had another bandana-removing moment that ended in a kiss. The two were not in a relationship, but they both expressed how much they cared for each other.

They both returned for 2014’s Battle of the Exes II, but that’s when things really took a turn for Diem. She reportedly collapsed on set in August 2014 and was unable to continue in the game, so CT ultimately left with her.

She later found out that her cancer had come back for a third time and had spread. Just a few weeks later — on November 14, 2014 — Diem lost her battle with cancer. According to People magazine, CT visited Diem in her final days. He also posted a sweet tribute on Instagram after her death.

“You have always been My Angel. And now you have your wings. We’ve been thru so much over the years. Thru the ups and downs we somehow managed to keep our promise. We never gave up on each other. Our plan to be together forever hasn’t changed… it’s just going to take a little longer now,” CT wrote.

The Challenge: Ride or Dies is currently airing Wednesday nights on MTV.

