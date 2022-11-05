‘The Challenge’ Star Tori Deal Has Her ‘Ride or Die’ Devin Walker to Thank for Her Uber Successful OnlyFans Account

The Challenge star Tori Deal is currently competing in season 38 Ride or Dies with Devin Walker. Spoilers making their way around the internet have already revealed that the duo does extremely well, and Tori will get the best finish of her Challenge career. But that’s not the only success she’s found thanks to her friendship with Devin — Tori credits him for her uber-successful OnlyFans account.

Tori Deal | John Lamparski/WireImage

‘The Challenge’ star Tori Deal launched her OnlyFans account during ‘Spies, Lies, and Allies’

Just days after the premiere of season 37, Spies, Lies, and Allies, Tori joined OnlyFans to express a different side of herself that fans don’t see on The Challenge. That wasn’t the only reason, though, that factored into her decision to join the platform.

When she announced her OnlyFans page, Tori offered her first group of subscribers a special discount and explained why she’d made that move. She revealed that money was definitely a factor. And during an Instagram Q&A, she gave a further explanation.

“I realized how much some of my male castmates were making and I was like damnnnnn,” Tori shared in a slide. “A lot of the guys have them but the girls don’t. I hate that there’s a stigma around women on that platform but it’s acceptable for men. I’ve been wanting to do it for a year now.”

Tori also revealed that she discussed her decision with her family, and received her dad’s approval before joining the site.

Tori Deal thanks Devin Walker for her uber-successful OnlyFans account

Tori quickly became a top performer on OnlyFans, beating out her male counterparts in popularity. During an appearance on Devin’s podcast Bet on Devin, Tori revealed she was currently in the top .05 percent of earners.

“That is ridiculous,” Devin replied. “Just so people recognize what this means, it means not only is Tori an absolute bada** challenger, and a children’s book author, and just a f***ing creative person in general, but she’s also a top zero point five percent OnlyFans worker. Boss bitch vibes for my ride or die!”

In response Tori told Devin, “you know you inspired me to make the OnlyFans.”

‘The Challenge’ star reveals her OnlyFans origin story

Tori recalled that Devin told her she didn’t need to be a “broke wh**e,” you could be a “rich wh**e.” Her response to his comment was “that’s so inspirational.” She says this is the moment that Devin told her about OnlyFans, and how well his “cheeks were doing.” Which encouraged her to start “selling her booody (a cross between body and booty).”

Devin also joked that he wanted an OnlyFans alliance on The Challenge because he only wants to work with people who “sell photos of their cheeks.”

“How can I trust you if you can’t trust yourself?” Devin asked.

Tori agreed, adding that’s the reason why they’ve been pressuring their friends to join OnlyFans. “Get one so I can trust you!” Devin added.

The Challenge: Ride or Dies airs Wednesdays on MTV.

