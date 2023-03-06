‘The Challenge’: Stephen Bear Refuses to Apologize to Georgia Harrison When Addressing Media After Sentencing

The Challenge three-time competitor Stephen Bear and War of the Worlds finalist Georgia Harrison dated after meeting on the MTV competitive franchise in 2018. She has since accused him of filming their sexual encounter without her consent and uploading it to sites for money. Following his sentencing after the guilty verdict, Stephen refused to apologize to Georgia.

Stephen Bear refused to apologize to Georgia Harrison after sentencing

Nearly three years after Love Island star Georgia Harrison accused ex-boyfriend and The Challenge alum Stephen Bear of posting videos of their sexual encounter without her consent, UK-based courts sentenced him to 21 months in prison for voyeurism and two counts of disclosing private sexual photographs and films.

Shortly after the March 2023 sentencing, Stephen addressed the media. He claimed he wanted to share his “side of the story” and ignored a reporter when she asked if he wanted to apologize to Georgia.

Nelson sent the Bear to go hibernate. #TheChallenge35 pic.twitter.com/cRpTnyHr2a — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) May 24, 2020

Instead, he instructed his girlfriend to “keep recording, babe.” The Challenge star then said he didn’t understand why he should answer questions as he thought everyone had already formed an opinion about him.

When asked again about an apology, Stephen ignored her and said he hoped he would get “justice.” Another reporter asked if he felt any “remorse,” and the reality TV star began waving at the gathering crowd and took a picture with a fan as the media continued addressing him.

Georgia said she’s ‘relieved’ after the sentencing

The War of the Worlds finalist also addressed the media immediately following the sentencing. She said she’s “relieved” the issue is behind her and considers the sentence a “vindication” of her experience.

Additionally, the UK native noted the verdict proved to her that the police and court system are taking revenge porn cases seriously.

GOT A TEXT! ?



Meet one of the newbies from the UK: Georgia! ??

And don't miss the season premiere of The Challenge: War of The Worlds, THIS WEDNESDAY at 9/8c! ?? #TheChallenge33 pic.twitter.com/W3H2Lfzo2y — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) February 4, 2019

Finally, she added she doesn’t regret keeping her identity public and addressed other victims of similar crimes, stating she “stands with them.”

A reporter tried to ask her a question about her statement, but the London-based reality TV star didn’t want to take anything.

Stephen found guilty in revenge porn case

In 2018, Georgia and Stephen met while filming The Challenge: War of the Worlds. He had a girlfriend at the time but promptly ended things to begin dating the UK native. They had an on-again, off-again relationship but were together in 2019.

A year later, in the summer of 2020, she accused him of secretly filming their sexual encounter by strategically placing cameras around his house.

Bear's world is about to implode when he gets a call from his "cousin" back home, and Georgia finds out about it ? Next time on #TheChallenge33 pic.twitter.com/KvW2gjsyKq — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) March 21, 2019

According to Georgia, he showed friends before uploading the video to websites, including the subscription-based app OnlyFans, without her consent. In December 2022, he arrived at his trial alongside his girlfriend, Jessica Smith, in a white Rolls Royce, holding a cobra-headed cane while smoking a cigar.

Georgia waived her right to remain anonymous because she wanted to bring attention to the matter and its effects, as the crime is difficult to prove. Therefore, she showed up at the trial, where he was found guilty. Following his conviction, Georgia noted she felt “empowered.” In March 2023, Stephen returned for sentencing, receiving 21 months in prison.