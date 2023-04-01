‘The Challenge’: Theo Campbell Details ‘Savage’ Start to His Relationship With Kaz Crossley

The Challenge finalist Theo Campbell and UK winner Kaz Crossley dated for 11 months until she ended the relationship. He recently revealed the “savage” start to their nearly year-long romance.

In February 2020, UK-based reality stars Theo Campbell and Kaz Crossley ended their 11-month relationship.

After breaking up, the two appeared on Ex on the Beach, where they seemed to put the past behind them and are currently competing in The Challenge: World Championship.

We've got the proof of what Theo actually said to Jonny before their bust-up right here! Do you think he was in the wrong? ? #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/yCY3iHT8jX — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 6, 2017

In a March 2023 episode of co-star Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio’s podcast Death, Taxes, and Bananas, Theo detailed the start of their relationship.

He explained the two began dating while he trained for season 34’s War of the Worlds 2 in Thailand. The reality star said they previously met once while he was dating someone else. According to the Love Island standout, she sent him a picture of a guy and said she planned to go to the country to hang out with him.

Theo detailed the ‘savage’ story behind linking up with Kaz

Theo claimed he ran into the person and purposefully “sabotaged” the budding relationship. He said he told the man that Kaz was hanging out with him the following week and implied she was playing them.

Therefore, he suggested they block her and never communicate with her again. While he agreed, Theo said he sent a picture of the two together to Kaz, who was confused about the guy ghosting her.

Josh and Kaz have dropped those three little words! ❤️ #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/Tk03Re3rhz — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 27, 2018

As she arrived in the country without a place to stay, he suggested she live in the villa near him. The track star claims he eventually told her the truth and said she thought it was funny.

Apparently, Theo and Kaz bumped into the man who gave him a look of “betrayal.” The Love Island star admitted it was a “savage” thing to do but apparently doesn’t have regrets.

Kaz dumped Theo after dating for 11 months

After appearing on different seasons of Love Island, reality stars Theo and Kaz announced their relationship in March 2019. The two seemed in love as she supported him through his eye injury. However, their romance suddenly ended in February 2020 when she dumped him after 11 months of dating.

In an interview on a UK-based radio show, he revealed the split, admitting he thinks the newfound fame after appearing on Love Island added “pressure,” making it hard to maintain their relationship.

?SIZZLIN NEW EPISODE? @theo_campbell91 stops by discuss his return to The Challenge ? his reunion with his ex Kaz ? and the representing the greatest country in the world ??? on an ALL NEW Death, Taxes, and Bananas Podcast ??? https://t.co/SqNfsPsaaE #deathtaxesbananas pic.twitter.com/FovFx5951c — Johnny Bananas (@johnnybananas) March 24, 2023

In the summer of 2021, they reunited on season 2 of Celebrity Ex on the Beach, where Kaz starred as a single, and he entered the house as ex. After an initially tense meeting, they were able to clear the air with a private conversation where he admitted her ghosting him after their sudden split hurt his feelings. Kaz apologized but noted she wanted to put herself first.

While he wasn’t entirely over her, she didn’t see reconciliation, and he eventually moved on with another single in the house. In February 2021, Theo announced his first child with influencer Sapphire Yhnell. It appears as though the two aren’t currently in a relationship. On the other hand, Kaz is seemingly single.

The Challenge: World Championship airs Wednesdays on Paramount+.