‘The Challenge’: TJ Lavin Admits He Couldn’t Compete in the Show

The Challenge host TJ Lavin is a BMX legend and tests the challenges before the players. However, he admitted he doesn’t think he would actually perform well in the show.

TJ Lavin on why he couldn’t compete in ‘The Challenge’

When the seven-part docuseries The Challenge: Untold dropped on MTV, long-standing host TJ Lavin talked to the winningest player, Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio, about how he would fare in the show as a competitor.

During the October 6 episode of Death, Taxes, and Bananas, the BMX legend acknowledged the spinoff USA finalists, namely Tyson Apostol, who blamed production for mishaps, ultimately resulting in half of them quitting.

Lavin thought it had more to do with the cast not knowing what to expect, believing it was “gnarlier” than they thought. He compared it to the older players of All Stars 1, who were also caught off guard by the intensity of the challenges. Even so, Lavin admitted he couldn’t do it himself.

The host pointed out that the competitors must complete the missions correctly on the first attempt and aren’t allowed to have do-overs. While he acknowledged his prowess as a BMX rider, Lavin noted that he frequently practices. Therefore, the host doesn’t see himself performing better than the competitors. Additionally, Lavin stated his inability to eat, especially some of the interesting delicacies the players are given during the final while having to compete.

Lavin notably hates quitters

Besides his trademark laugh when launching competitors into bodies of water during trivia day, Lavin is known for his hatred of quitters.

He has explained that his passion comes from his time participating in BMX competitions, were not giving up became a staple in his mind. Lavin crashed his bike while competing in the 2010 Dew Action Sports Tour and developed a severe case of pneumonia that put him in a medically induced coma.

The BMX star had to relearn nearly everything, of which footage is included in The Challenge: Untold, before making a memorable and emotional comeback to the show as the host.

Even though he doesn’t professionally compete anymore, Lavin said he still frequently rides his bike. Although the host understands if someone has to leave the competition due to something happening out of their control, he pointed out that his father died during the filming of Final Reckoning. However, Lavin noted that he still finished the show.

Lavin admitted he ‘gave up’ when ‘The Challenge: USA’ cast quit

As Devenanzio knows how much the host hates quitting, he asked how he reacted when half of The Challenge: USA finalists gave up shortly before the finish line due to a sudoku puzzle.

Remembered for his “see you never” farewells to quitters, Lavin agreed with Bananas that his head nearly “exploded” when he learned of their decisions.

He added, “I just gave up,” marking it as the first time he quit anything in his 16 years with the franchise. Additionally, the host claimed he hinted they were close to the end by shifting his eyes to the flag at the top of the mountain behind them, which signified the finish line.

However, the four players (Justine Ndiba, Cayla Platt, Domenick Abbate, and Tyson) ended their journey anyway, which also forfeited the money they had in their bank account, leaving them empty-handed. The Challenge 38: Ride or Dies airs Wednesdays on MTV.

